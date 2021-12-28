New Netflix Shows Coming to Netflix in 2022

Welcome to our huge preview of every upcoming debut show Netflix is set to launch in 2022, 2023, or beyond. We’ve got dramas, sci-fi, romance, animation, and every English-language show that we know about headed to Netflix globally listed below.

Editor’s note: This list was first published in November 2021 and has been updated in December 2021 to reflect new information.

New Shows Coming to Netflix in 2022

1899

Created by: Baran bo Oda & Jantje Friese

Cast: Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Alexandre Willaume

From the creators of the hit German series Dark, the creators return for an even bigger project with huge ambitions using groundbreaking technology.

The series will be set primarily at sea and follow various immigrants who are traveling for a new life but come stuck in a nightmare.

Agent King

Creator: John Eddie

Showrunner: Mike Arnold

We all know Elvis Presley but this reimaging sees the pop star reinvented as a secret spy working for a secret government agency.

Behind the series is Mike Arnold who has served as a writer on the long-running FX series Archer.

All the Light We Cannot See

Director: Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment is teaming up with Steven Knight (known for Peaky Blinders and Taboo) who will be adapting the book by Anthony Doerr.

The story focuses on three individuals whose paths collided during World War 2.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Director: S.J. Clarkson

Writers: Melissa James Gibson and David E. Kelley

3dot productions is producing this new drama thriller series based on the book by Sarah Vaughan.

The series focuses on a “sexual consent scandal amongst British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.”

The cast for Anatomy of a Scandal includes Ben Radcliffe, Josette Simon, Jonathan Coy, Michelle Dockery, Naomi Scott and Rupert Friend.

Archive 81

Showrunner: Rebecca Sonnenshine

Cast: Ariana Neal, Evan Jonigkeit, Dina Shihabi, Martin Donovan

Based on the podcast, this horror series is headed up by one of the co-executive producers of the Amazon Prime series The Boys.

Archive 81 follows an archivist who is looking to restore some tapes from a filmmaker who was investigating a cult.

Assassin’s Creed

The popular Ubisoft video game will be making its way onto Netflix in a brand new series and other formats in the near future.

Jeb Stuart is on board to write and serve as the showrunner for the first live-action Assassin’s Creed series who is best known for his work on Die Hard and Vikings: Valhalla.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Showrunner: Albert Kim

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu

Netflix is moving forward with its live-action Avatar series with filming beginning in late 2021. The series is set to faithfully recreate the original Nickelodeon series following the adventure of Aang who is on a mission to defend the world from the Fire-Nation.

The development of the live-action series has not been smooth sailing. The series notably lost its original creators (who were also behind the Nick series).

BRZRKR

Boom! Studios are adapting the popular comic series BRZRKR with Keanu Reeves set to voice the main character.

The comic book followed the immortal warrior Berzerker fighting throughout the ages.

Cabinet of Curiosities (10 After Midnight)

Creator: Guillermo del Toro

Also known as Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, this horror anthology series will see horror stories from one of the greatest minds of the genre.

Among the cast for the series confirmed so far includes Ben Barnes, Tim Blake Nelson, Crispin Glover, Peter Weller, Andrew Lincoln, Essie Davis, and more!

Florida Man

Creator: Donald Todd

Cast: Abbey Lee, Clark Gregg, Anthony LaPaglia, Emory Cohen, Paul Schneider

Drama headlined by Edgar Ramirez about an ex-cop returning to his home state of Flordia to find a girlfriend of a mobster.

Filming began in late 2021 meaning we can probably expect to arrive in late 2022.

Freeridge

Creators: Jamie Dooner, Lauren Lungerich, Jeremy Haft, Jamie Uyeshiro

Cast: Ciara Riley Wilson, Bryana Salaz, Shiv Pai, Keyla Monterroso Mejia

On My Block came to an end with its fourth season in 2021 but we will be returning to the fictional location of Freeridge with a new story to follow.

To what extent (other than being set in the same town) this series will be connected to On My Block is unclear right now.

The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse

Creators: Daril Fannin, Shawn Vance

Cast: Kristen Schaal, Flula Borg, Yasmine Aker, Emily Maddison

Produced by Peter Berg and Matt Damon, this comedy series will follow Vance who “plays a comic version of himself as he tries to survive through various apocalyptic scenarios, including a nuclear attack, supervolcano eruption, or of course a zombie attack.”

Confirmed for 2022 release.

Grendel

Showrunner: Andrew Dabb

Cast: Madeline Zima, Jaime Ray Newman, Kevin Corrigan

Netflix will be adapting the Grendel comic book fantasy series that follows a talented assassin who is looking to avenge the death of a lost love.

Filming began in late 2021.

Hard Cell

Creator: Catherine Tate

British comedian Catherine Tate will be back for a new mockumentary series where we get to follow the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley.

Human Resources

Creators: Nick Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg and Mark Levin

First announced in late 2019 this workplace animated comedy series comes from the newly formed Brutus Pink studio.

The series serves as a spin-off to Big Mouth giving us an insight behind the daily lives of the Hormone Monsters.

Inventing Anna

Creator: Shonda Rhimes

Cast: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Arian Moayed, Terry Kinney

New limited series from the creator of Bridgerton and Grey’s Anatomy. It retells the real-world story of Anna Delvey who successfully conned the New York elite but eventually landed herself in jail.

The series was initially planned for release in 2021 but production delays has now pushed it back into 2022.

Kings of America

Creator: Jess Kimball Leslie

Cast: Glenn Close, Amy Adams

Mini-series from one of the producers of HBO’s Succession that tells the story of three powerful women whose lives were intertwined.

Lost Ollie

Creator: Shannon Tindle

Hotly anticipated from 21 Laps Entertainment is Lost Ollie, an animated series about a lost toy searching for his owner who is devastated.

Among the talent involved with Lost Ollie includes Tim Blake Nelson, Jonathan Groff, Jake Johnson, and Gina Rodriguez.

Magic: The Gathering

Director: Audu Paden

Writers: Nicole Dubuc, Dan Frey, Russell Sommoer, Taneka Stotts

Adapting the popular game franchise, this animated adventure series will focus on the Planeswalkers who are the magic-wielding heroes and villains found throughout the franchise.

Millarworld Series

Netflix’s first foray into the Millarworld didn’t pan out too well with Jupiter’s Legacy being canned after a single season.

Hoping to right the ship, there are several confirmed TV series in development at Netflix including:

American Jesus – Series by Everardo Gout about Jesus Christ returning to Earth where takes on the antichrist.

– Series by Everardo Gout about Jesus Christ returning to Earth where takes on the antichrist. Night Club – Action-adventure series about a boy who inhabits vampire abilities after being bitten.

– Action-adventure series about a boy who inhabits vampire abilities after being bitten. Supercrooks – A live-action series to accompany the anime series Netflix released in 2021.

– A live-action series to accompany the anime series Netflix released in 2021. The Magic Order – Harry Potter in scale, this series follows elite families with magical abilities. The project was postponed but is believed to be continuing.

One Piece

Showrunner: Steven Maeda

From Tomorrow Studios (the production company behind Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop) comes their most ambitious anime to live-action adaptation to date in the form of One Piece.

With Marc Jobst set to direct some of the episodes, the series will see a young pirate captain setting out to sea to look for mythical treasure and become the one true Pirate King.

Pieces of Her

Director: Minkie Spiro

Cast: Toni Collette, Jessica Barden, Bella Heathcote, David Wenham, Joe Dempsie

All all-star cast will come together for this thriller based on the Karin Slaughter novel.

The series sets out to answer the question:

“What if the person you thought you knew best turns out to be someone you never knew at all?”

Queen Charlotte (Untitled Project)

Writer: Shonda Rhimes

Spinning off from the flagship Netflix series Bridgerton, this series will tell us the story of Queen Charlotte from her younger days when she was hopelessly in love.

Resident Evil

Cast: Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Paula Nuñez, Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong

Based on the horror franchise (which saw an anime series release in 2021), this horror sci-fi series is set in two timelines with one of the timelines being set three decades after the discovery of the infamous T-virus.

Something is Killing the Children

Creators: Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy

Based on the comics by James Tynion IV, Boom! Studios will adapt the series for Netflix. For those unfamiliar with the source material, it follows a teen survivor in a town that has been ravaged by a monster who eats children.

That 90s Show

Showrunner: Gregg Mettler

Although Netflix lost That ’70s Show it will be diving back into the world with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp to reprise their roles in this reboot.

Set in 1995 the series will see Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Showrunner: Ted Humphrey

You’ve no doubt either read the Michael Connelly or seen the 2011 adaptation from Lionsgate but now The Lincoln Lawyer is bound for Netflix.

The new series stars Christopher Gorham, Neve Campbell, and Jazz Raycole.

Filming wrapped on the new Netflix series (which was originally bound for CBS) over the summer so should arrive in good time in 2022.

The Midnight Club

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Robert Longstreet, Heather Langenkamp, Matt Biedel

Mike Flanagan, the creator behind Netflix’s Midnight Mass is adapting the Christopher Pike novel.

The Midnight Club follows a group of five terminally ill patients at Rotterdam Home, who begin to gather together at midnight to share scary stories.

The Sandman

Showrunners:David S. Goyer & Allan Heinberg

Cast: David Thewlis, Tom Sturridge, Joely Richardson, Jenna Coleman, Charles Dance, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie

Complete with a huge ensemble cast, The Sandman seeks to adapt Neil Gaiman’s epic DC comic which is no easy task given the complexity of the story. With his blessing, The Sandman will hit Netflix in 2022.

The series follows Dream who escapes imprisonment and seeks out to claim what’s rightfully his.

The Three-Body Problem

Showrunners: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Cast: Eliza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Tsai Chin

From the creators of Game of Thrones comes their most ambitious project to date attempting to adapt the complex and beloved sci-fi novel series that originates out of China.

The Three-Body Problem depicts humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Creator: Declan De Barra

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Lenny Henry, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy

Netflix is all-in on The Witcher franchise as you’re no doubt acutely aware. This new series will serve as a prequel series set around 1,200 years before the main Netflix show. The premise of the series will focus on the first-ever Witcher created.

The Woman in the House

Writers: Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf, Rachel Ramras

Cast: Kristen Bell, Shelley Hennig, Tom Riley, Cameron Britton, Mary Holland

New limited series fronted by Kristen Bell (The Good Place) described as a darkly comic thriller.

Eight episodes will release in total that will focus on the character of Anna (played by Bell) who is in a rut. Things quickly change, however, when a new neighbor moves in and she’s the witness to a murder.

Vikings: Valhalla

Showrunner: Jeb Stuart

MGM Television’s huge Vikings series is over but coming soon is sequel series coming exclusively to Netflix called Valhalla which has been given a three-season upfront order.

The series is set 100 years after the main mothership series and follows the adventures of Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror.

Wednesday

Showrunners: Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán

Wednesday Addams is returning to our screens in a brand new TV series with Jenna Ortega playing the titular role for Netflix. The series is set during Wednesday’s time at school while mastering her abilities.

Tim Burton is on board to direct.

Other Upcoming New Netflix Shows

To save on time and if we have only very limited information on a title, we’re going to include the remaining shows in a list format below.

A Chorus Line – Mini-series starring Ewan McGregor about Broadway dancers auditioning for spots from Ryan Murphy.

– Mini-series starring Ewan McGregor about Broadway dancers auditioning for spots from Ryan Murphy. A Man in Full – Regina King and David E. Kelley are working together on this new limited series about a real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy.

– Regina King and David E. Kelley are working together on this new limited series about a real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy. All the Right Moves – Studio Lambert brings an all-new game show to Netflix which sees aspiring choreographers competing to create iconic dance sequences.

– Studio Lambert brings an all-new game show to Netflix which sees aspiring choreographers competing to create iconic dance sequences. Angry Birds: Summer Madness – The first major mobile phone game has matured into a multi-faceted entity with two big-budget animated movies now under its belt and in 2021, it’ll be joining Netflix for a new animated kids series.

– The first major mobile phone game has matured into a multi-faceted entity with two big-budget animated movies now under its belt and in 2021, it’ll be joining Netflix for a new animated kids series. Astérix – Animated mini-series based on the classic French comic character.

– Animated mini-series based on the classic French comic character. Baby Reindeer – British comedy series starring Richard Gadd.

– British comedy series starring Richard Gadd. Beef – Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will headline this new A24 produced series.

– Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will headline this new A24 produced series. Blackout – Young adult novel adaptation from Higher Ground Productions and Temple Hill Entertainment.

– Young adult novel adaptation from Higher Ground Productions and Temple Hill Entertainment. Blue Eye Samurai – Jane Wu directed animation action series featuring the voices of Maya Erskine and Brenda Song.

– Jane Wu directed animation action series featuring the voices of Maya Erskine and Brenda Song. Blockbuster – Randall Park is due to be one of the main cast members of a new comedy series from Vanessa Ramos.

– Randall Park is due to be one of the main cast members of a new comedy series from Vanessa Ramos. Bloom – Women try to make their way in the world of fashion in post-WWII New York.

– Women try to make their way in the world of fashion in post-WWII New York. Bone – Adaptation of Jeff Smith’s comic book series.

– Adaptation of Jeff Smith’s comic book series. Boo, Bitch – Lana Condor is set to star in and produce this new comedy series which comes from Lauren Lungerich and Erin Ehrlich.

Boons and Cruses – Coming from Netflix Animation, this new series is set in the magical land of Maya where a cosmic war is on the horizon.

– Coming from Netflix Animation, this new series is set in the magical land of Maya where a cosmic war is on the horizon. Breathe – Drama series from the creators of NBC’s Blindspot. Will tell the story of a small plane that crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness.

– Drama series from the creators of NBC’s Blindspot. Will tell the story of a small plane that crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. Byron Baes – Exploring social media star culture in a place full of entrepreneurialism, lifestyle and health practices.

– Exploring social media star culture in a place full of entrepreneurialism, lifestyle and health practices. Call Your Daughter Home – Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the book by Deb Spera.

– Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the book by Deb Spera. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – Adi Shankar heads up this animation series that pulls in many characters from Ubisoft’s IP library.

Castlevania Sequel Series – A new continuation of Netflix’s Castlevania focusing on Richter Belmont and Meria Renard.

– A new continuation of Netflix’s Castlevania focusing on Richter Belmont and Meria Renard. Chinatown Prequel Series – David Fincher and Robert Towne team up for this prequel series to the movie.

– David Fincher and Robert Towne team up for this prequel series to the movie. Churchmen – Big Love creators Will Scheffer and Mark V. Olsen created series adapting T.C. Boyle’s The Tortilla Curtain.

– Big Love creators Will Scheffer and Mark V. Olsen created series adapting T.C. Boyle’s The Tortilla Curtain. Comfort Me with Apples – Memoir from celebrity chef Ruth Reichl being adapted into an 8-part series.

– Memoir from celebrity chef Ruth Reichl being adapted into an 8-part series. Conan the Barbarian – First of many adaptations based on the Conan the Barbarian IP.

– First of many adaptations based on the Conan the Barbarian IP. Cuckoo Song – British horror series about two warring sisters.

– British horror series about two warring sisters. Daniel Spellbound – Boat Rocker Studios and Industrial Brothers are teaming up to bring a CG animated series that comes from Matt Fernandes.

– Boat Rocker Studios and Industrial Brothers are teaming up to bring a CG animated series that comes from Matt Fernandes. DeadEndia – Hamish Steele helms this new animated series based on graphic novels.

– Hamish Steele helms this new animated series based on graphic novels. Devil in Ohio – Horror mystery mini-series based on the book by Daria Polatin following a hospital psychiatrist who shelters a mysterious cult escapee.

– Horror mystery mini-series based on the book by Daria Polatin following a hospital psychiatrist who shelters a mysterious cult escapee. Dirty Beasts – One of the many Roald Dahl projects in development.

– One of the many Roald Dahl projects in development. Echoes – Vanessa Gazy writes this mystery thriller mini-series about identical twins who have secretly swapped their lives. Stars Celia Weston, Maddie Nichols, and Michael O’Neill.

– Vanessa Gazy writes this mystery thriller mini-series about identical twins who have secretly swapped their lives. Stars Celia Weston, Maddie Nichols, and Michael O’Neill. Esio Trot – Another one of the many series in development for Netflix’s Roald Dahl’s library.

– Another one of the many series in development for Netflix’s Roald Dahl’s library. Fakes – Comedy series from David Turko following two teenagers who are best friends and accidentally builds one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. Stars Richard Harmon, Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong.

– Comedy series from David Turko following two teenagers who are best friends and accidentally builds one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. Stars Richard Harmon, Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong. Far Cry – Anime series (the same team working on Assassin’s Creed for Netflix) adapting the Ubisoft Far Cry franchise.

– Anime series (the same team working on Assassin’s Creed for Netflix) adapting the Ubisoft Far Cry franchise. Farzar – New animated series from the creators of Netflix’s Paradise PD.

– New animated series from the creators of Netflix’s Paradise PD. Firekeeper’s Daughter – Young adult thriller from the Obamas production company based on the debut novel from Angeline Boulley.

– Young adult thriller from the Obamas production company based on the debut novel from Angeline Boulley. First Kill – Vampire series featuring Emma Roberts.

– Vampire series featuring Emma Roberts. Florida Man – Jason Bateman produced series about a struggling ex-cop forced to return home. Edgar Ramírez to star.

Free Food for Millionaires – Alan Yang teaming up with author Min Jin Lee to adapt the 2007 novel which is set to be a period drama in 1990s Manhattan.

– Alan Yang teaming up with author Min Jin Lee to adapt the 2007 novel which is set to be a period drama in 1990s Manhattan. From Scratch – Mini-series starring Zoe Saldana about a woman falling in and out of love with a Sicilian man in Italy. Based on the Tembi Locke memoir.

– Mini-series starring Zoe Saldana about a woman falling in and out of love with a Sicilian man in Italy. Based on the Tembi Locke memoir. Game Changer – Adaptation of the novel by Neal Shusterman.

– Adaptation of the novel by Neal Shusterman. GameStop – Documentary series looking into the GameStop stock debacle.

– Documentary series looking into the GameStop stock debacle. George’s Marvellous Medicine – Another one of the Roald Dahl adaptations.

– Another one of the Roald Dahl adaptations. God’s Favorite Idiot – Ben Falcone is teaming up with Melissa McCarthy for a brand new workplace comedy that was ordered for 16 episodes but is unclear how many will actually come to fruition.

– Ben Falcone is teaming up with Melissa McCarthy for a brand new workplace comedy that was ordered for 16 episodes but is unclear how many will actually come to fruition. Good Times – Adult animated series from Norman Lear, Steph Curry, and Seth MacFarlane.

– Adult animated series from Norman Lear, Steph Curry, and Seth MacFarlane. Griselda – Ingrid Escadejda will showrun a new biopic series on Griselda Blanco. Sofia Vergara to star.

– Ingrid Escadejda will showrun a new biopic series on Griselda Blanco. Sofia Vergara to star. Half Bad – British series about a 16-year-old who is the illegitimate son of a witch.

– British series about a 16-year-old who is the illegitimate son of a witch. Heartbreak High – Australian 90s teen series is being rebooted for a modern audience.

– Australian 90s teen series is being rebooted for a modern audience. Heartstopper – Euros Lyn who has helmed Sherlock and Doctor Who will be adapting the YA graphic novel Heartstopper for Netflix into an eight-part series.

– Euros Lyn who has helmed Sherlock and Doctor Who will be adapting the YA graphic novel Heartstopper for Netflix into an eight-part series. Heaven’s Forest – New action animated series from the creators of Netflix’s Castlevania.

– New action animated series from the creators of Netflix’s Castlevania. In From the Cold – Margarita Levieva will headline this international spy thriller series that has supernatural twist.

– Margarita Levieva will headline this international spy thriller series that has supernatural twist. Inside Man – BBC co-production mini-series from Steven Moffat.

– BBC co-production mini-series from Steven Moffat. Isabella’s Witch Chronicles – Kids adventure series about a dragon-witch princess narrating her life.

– Kids adventure series about a dragon-witch princess narrating her life. Jigsaw – Ridley Scott is set to produce this crime drama that will span over two decades and lay out the planning, execution, and aftermath of the largest heist ever attempted.

– Ridley Scott is set to produce this crime drama that will span over two decades and lay out the planning, execution, and aftermath of the largest heist ever attempted. Kaos – Charlie Covell is set to write this comedy fantasy series that serves a modern-day retelling of Greek mythology.

– Charlie Covell is set to write this comedy fantasy series that serves a modern-day retelling of Greek mythology. Man vs. Bee – British comedy series from Rowan Atkinson.

– British comedy series from Rowan Atkinson. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – New limited series from Ryan Murphy on the well-covered serial killer Jeffery Dahmer with Evan Peters leading.

– New limited series from Ryan Murphy on the well-covered serial killer Jeffery Dahmer with Evan Peters leading. Mulligan – Animated adult sitcom from Robert Charlock and Sam Means featuring the voice of Tina Fey.

– Animated adult sitcom from Robert Charlock and Sam Means featuring the voice of Tina Fey. My Dad the Bounty Hunter – Animated series from Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin about two children discovering their father is a hunter in the galaxy.

– Animated series from Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin about two children discovering their father is a hunter in the galaxy. My Life With The Walter Boys – Sony Pictures Television and Komixx Entertainment will produce this drama based on the YA novel about Jackie Howard’s life and how she was ripped away from her home.

– Sony Pictures Television and Komixx Entertainment will produce this drama based on the YA novel about Jackie Howard’s life and how she was ripped away from her home. Notes on Love – Shonda Rhimes anthology series following multiple marriages around the globe.

– Shonda Rhimes anthology series following multiple marriages around the globe. Overlooked – Adapted from the New York Times obituary column.

– Adapted from the New York Times obituary column. Painkiller – Limited series from Film 44 about the origins of the opioid crisis. Starring Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick.

– Limited series from Film 44 about the origins of the opioid crisis. Starring Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick. Partner Track – Drama from Jax Media about a first-generation Chinese American about to become a partner at a law firm.

– Drama from Jax Media about a first-generation Chinese American about to become a partner at a law firm. Portrait of a Thief – Grace Li’s book will be adapted by Michael Sugar via his big output deal for Netflix.

– Grace Li’s book will be adapted by Michael Sugar via his big output deal for Netflix. Raybearer – Fantasy series adapted from the Jordan Ifueko novel.

– Fantasy series adapted from the Jordan Ifueko novel. Recursion – Matt Reeves and Shonda Rhimes team up on both a movie and TV series adapting the sci-fi novel from Black Crouch.

– Matt Reeves and Shonda Rhimes team up on both a movie and TV series adapting the sci-fi novel from Black Crouch. Red Rose – BBC horror co-production from one of the producers of Sex Education on Netflix.

– BBC horror co-production from one of the producers of Sex Education on Netflix. Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change – Shonda Rhimes produced biopic series on Ellen Pao’s memoir who took on the big boys of tech.

– Shonda Rhimes produced biopic series on Ellen Pao’s memoir who took on the big boys of tech. Revenge Inc. – Dark Horse comic being adapted by Mathew Arnold.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – CGI series with Gaumont Animation teaming up with Netflix Animation.

– CGI series with Gaumont Animation teaming up with Netflix Animation. Shadecraft – Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson set his next project at Netflix which will adapt the upcoming comic book from Image Comics.

– Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson set his next project at Netflix which will adapt the upcoming comic book from Image Comics. Snowflake Mountain – Clueless kidults are put through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat.

– Clueless kidults are put through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat. Sonic Prime – Animated series based on the fast hedgehog game series from Sega.

– Animated series based on the fast hedgehog game series from Sega. Sunshine Scouts – Dark comedy from Shonda Rhimes and Shondaland with Jill Alexander starring and showrunning. “apocalyptic disaster spares a rag-tag group of teenage girls at sleepaway camp who must then summon their moxie”.

– Dark comedy from Shonda Rhimes and Shondaland with Jill Alexander starring and showrunning. “apocalyptic disaster spares a rag-tag group of teenage girls at sleepaway camp who must then summon their moxie”. Skull Island – Animated series based on the Monsterverse featuring King Kong.

Splinter Cell – Anime series based on the video game character.

– Anime series based on the video game character. Surviving Summer – Australian teen surfing drama series.

– Australian teen surfing drama series. The 50th Law – Kenya Barris and 50 Cent team for an adaptation of Curtis Jackson’s bestselling book.

– Kenya Barris and 50 Cent team for an adaptation of Curtis Jackson’s bestselling book. The BFG – Animated mini-series based on the Roald Dahl novel.

The Chronicles of Narnia – At least one TV series is expected to be part of Netflix’s huge expansion into Narnia.

– At least one TV series is expected to be part of Netflix’s huge expansion into Narnia. The City of Brass – Historical fantasy series with Edgar Wright, Nira Park, Joe Cornish and Racheal Prior producing.

– Historical fantasy series with Edgar Wright, Nira Park, Joe Cornish and Racheal Prior producing. The Fall Of The House Of Usher – New limited series based on the works from Edgar Allan Poe and comes from Mike Flanagan.

– New limited series based on the works from Edgar Allan Poe and comes from Mike Flanagan. The G Word with Adam Conover – Docuseries that looks into government.

– Docuseries that looks into government. The Girls on the Bus – Greg Berlanti and Julie Plec adaptation of the best selling Chasing Hillary.

– Greg Berlanti and Julie Plec adaptation of the best selling Chasing Hillary. The Henna Artist – Freida Pinto will star in this new Miramax TV production about a 17-year-old who escapes an abusive marriage and makes her way to 1950s Jaipur.

– Freida Pinto will star in this new Miramax TV production about a 17-year-old who escapes an abusive marriage and makes her way to 1950s Jaipur. The House – Adult-animated series from Nexus Studios which retells the “surreal tales of three generations of families who made it their home.”

– Adult-animated series from Nexus Studios which retells the “surreal tales of three generations of families who made it their home.” The Hype House – Reality series featuring TikTok stars.

– Reality series featuring TikTok stars. The Imperfects – Italia Ricci to headline this new sci-fi series The Imperfects.

– Italia Ricci to headline this new sci-fi series The Imperfects. The Last Bus – Described as an eco-fable, the series will be a sci-fi road trip.

– Described as an eco-fable, the series will be a sci-fi road trip. The Overstory – David Benioff and D.B. Weiss producing this drama based on the book about a parallel world that sits alongside ours.

– David Benioff and D.B. Weiss producing this drama based on the book about a parallel world that sits alongside ours. The Pentaverate – Mike Myers to play multiple characters in this new sketch series.

– Mike Myers to play multiple characters in this new sketch series. The Red Zone – British Comedy series from Jonathan Liew and Barney Ronay.

– British Comedy series from Jonathan Liew and Barney Ronay. The Warmth of Other Suns – Anna Deavere Smith will bring the novel to Netflix with the help of Shondaland. It tells the story of the long migration of African Americans who flee the South for a better life.

– Anna Deavere Smith will bring the novel to Netflix with the help of Shondaland. It tells the story of the long migration of African Americans who flee the South for a better life. The Warriors – A TV adaptation of the movie from producer Joe Russo.

– A TV adaptation of the movie from producer Joe Russo. The Watcher – Produced by Ryan Murphy, Eric Newman, Henry Joost and Ian Brennan this miniseries is about a married couple moving into their dream home and things take a turn when they receive uncomfortable letters through the post signed by a stalker called The Watcher.

– Produced by Ryan Murphy, Eric Newman, Henry Joost and Ian Brennan this miniseries is about a married couple moving into their dream home and things take a turn when they receive uncomfortable letters through the post signed by a stalker called The Watcher. Transatlantic – The first title from a new multi-year deal with Anna Winger. Set during the 1940s refugee crisis in Marseilles, France.

– The first title from a new multi-year deal with Anna Winger. Set during the 1940s refugee crisis in Marseilles, France. Three Wishes – Liane Moriarty’s novel is being adapted for Netflix.