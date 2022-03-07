Netflix Original ‘Carlo & Malik’ Leaving Netflix in April 2022

The Italian series Carlo & Malik will soon be departing Netflix around the globe (excluding Netflix US and Italy) despite being a Netflix Original a second season having been produced.

Known as Nero a metà in Italy, the crime drama series sees a veteran detective facing up to his past while being paired with a brand new rookie to investigate a string of high profile murders in the Italian capital, Rome.

Season 2 of Carlo & Malik never came to Netflix

The series first aired on Rai 1 in Italy in November and December 2018 before Netflix acquired the series back in March 2019. The series was a co-production with Netflix with the streaming service eventually distributing the series globally (with the exception of the United States).

Season 1 then arrived on Netflix as a Netflix Original on March 23rd, 2019, and eventually came to Netflix Italy (without the Netflix Original branding) in June 2019.

A second season aired on Rai 1 between September 2020 and October 2020 but has never made its way onto Netflix. Well, it hasn’t arrived on Netflix internationally anyway. It has since arrived on Netflix Italy where the show is not a Netflix Original.

Now, years after coming to Netflix exclusively, it’s set to disappear without the second (or planned third season) ever having arrived on Netflix. Season 1 of Carlo and Malik is set to be removed from Netflix on April 1st, 2022.

The reason why Netflix didn’t pick up the second season is unclear at this time. It’s likely that it opted not to co-produce the series going into season 2 but enough money was found to produce it exclusively just for Rai.

Where will Carlo & Malik stream next?

Once the crime drama leaves Netflix, the series will be unavailable to stream on an SVOD service unless somewhere else picks it up. We have seen HBO Max expanding its footprint of European content as of late as has Disney+.

This is just one of many Netflix Originals that have departed the service as rights for exclusive international distribution have come up for renewal.