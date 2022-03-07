‘Steven Universe’ Leaving Netflix Globally in April 2022

The Cartoon Network series Steven Universe is soon set to leave Netflix around the globe.

Created by Rebecca Sugar, Steven Universe aired between 2013 and 2019 and follows a group of magical guardians called the Crystal Gems teaching a boy to use his special abilities as a human-Gem hybrid to help protect humanity.

Before we dig in, Netflix US is notably not included in this removal due to the fact the series has never been available on the service in the States. Netflix stopped licensing content from Cartoon Network a number of years ago. In the States, HBO Max is the streaming home for Steven Universe with Hulu also streaming a select number of seasons.

According to Unogs, 12 regions are streaming Steven Universe although the reality is that it’s probably a bit more. Every region will see Steven Universe removed on April 1st, 2022 with a removal notice saying “Last day to watch on Netflix: 31 March”.

Most regions of Netflix are only streaming the fourth season of the show consisting of 24 episodes. Some regions like the United Kingdom, Israel, and Ukraine are also streaming the fifth season of the show too. Netflix UK notably lost one of the early seasons of the show back in April 2020.

Regions showing removal notices for Steven Universe includes:

United Kingdom

Israel

France

Belgium

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Switzerland

Ukraine

Where will Steven Universe stream next?

In the United Kingdom, the show is already streaming on Cartoon Network’s hub on NOW TV with seasons 1 through 3 available in full.

Elsewhere, the show will likely revert to HBO Max which is slowly rolling out around the world over the next few years. HBO Max, which is owned by Warner Media also owns Cartoon Network and therefore making all of its content exclusive to its own platform.

It’s not the only Cartoon Network series leaving Netflix internationally in April 2022 either. Michael Pereira’s Clarence is set to leave on April 1st too which sees fourth-graders flip the mundane into fun and find possibility in everyday life. In that instance, Netflix UK just added seasons 2-3 at the beginning of the year.

Will you miss Steven Universe when it leaves Netflix in April 2022?