‘StartUp’ Seasons 1-3 Leaving Netflix in May 2022

After only being on Netflix for a year, the three-season hit crime drama series StartUp is now scheduled to leave Netflix in May 2022 in a number of regions including the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The show was a surprise addition to the May 2021 lineup when we only got two days’ notice that it was due to arrive on Netflix around the globe on May 4th, 2021.

The series was one of the flagship shows of the streaming service Crackle that ran between 2016 and 2018.

Here’s the logline to the show if you haven’t checked it out already:

“A desperate banker, a Haitian-American gang lord and a Cuban-American hacker are forced to work together to unwittingly create their version of the American dream – organized crime 2.0.”

Among the cast for the series over the three seasons included Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Martin Freeman, Ron Perlman, Tony Plana, Kristen Ariza, Otmara Marrero, and Mira Sorvino.

The show was a big hit on Netflix US and indeed many other regions around the world when it was added. Netflix US saw the show in their TV top 10s for 28 days while it was in the UK TV top 10 for 20 days.

Now, only a year later, the show is due to expire from Netflix alongside another Sony Television show in May in the form of Dawson’s Creek.

We’ve been noticing a trend in recent years of Netflix licensing less and less from external partners and when they do, those licenses are on incredibly short terms. That seems to be the case again here for StartUp.

Notices are showing the title saying your last day to watch being May 3rd but it actually leaves on May 4th, 2022.

The addition to Netflix had given some hope to the idea of bringing the show back for a fourth season. Sadly, it would appear that the likelihood of that with the removal seems next to none, at least at Netflix.

Business Insider got the scoop that the show may be coming back at Chicken Soup for the Soul’s streamer Crackle (where the show originally aired). We’ll have to wait and see whether that comes to fruition or not.

Will you miss StartUp when it leaves Netflix in May 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.