‘Superstore’ Seasons 1-6 Leaving Netflix Internationally in January 2023

The hit NBC sitcom comedy series from Justin Spitzer Superstore is set to leave Netflix internationally on January 1st, 2023, as the license comes up for renewal.

The workplace comedy follows a unique family of employees at a super-sized mega store. The cast for the series includes America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, and Nico Santos.

The series ran for six seasons between 2015 and 2021, with 113 episodes under its belt.

Netflix licensed the series in over 27 territories in January 2021, with most licensing seasons 1-5 of Superstore. The sixth and final season was then licensed to Netflix in most territories 11 months later, on December 15th, 2021.

Countries that licensed the show included the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Canada, and now they’re all showing removal notices.

The show wasn’t a huge hit once it hit Netflix internationally but did perform well in countries like Canada, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom featuring in the top 10s for 231 days since January 2021.

The title never went to Netflix in the US. In the USA, the show was originally exclusive to Hulu but, in recent years, has also made its way onto Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC Universal and its parent company, Comcast.

It’s unclear where the show will stream next in most regions, although at the time of writing, the show is available in full on Now (Sky’s streaming service owned by Comcast) and its Peacock section.

Netflix is also losing another major NBCUniversal sitcom in international territories in January 2023 in the form of all 9 seasons of The Office. Those in the United States notably lost that series in January 2021.

You can keep up-to-date with all the removals set to take place in January 2023 via our leaving soon section.

Will you miss Superstore if it leaves Netflix on January 1st, 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.