What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 2nd, 2022

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for December 2nd

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Cast: Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell, Faye Marsay

Writer: D.H. Lawrence, David Magee

Runtime: 126 min / 2h 6m

Fans of period drama movies have had a field day at Netflix recently with the well-reviewed The Wonder dropping just a few weeks back. Now, Netflix is dropping another one in the form of a new adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s timeless tale.

The romance movie stars The Crown’s Emma Corrin, who plays the role of Connie Reid, an unhappily married aristocrat who begins an affair.

The movie has received a Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes, with the critic’s consensus being:

“Arguably the best screen version of this oft-adapted tale, Lady Chatterley’s Lover sets itself apart with solid acting and a refreshingly frank treatment of the story’s mature themes.”

“Sr.” (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Chris Smith

Cast: Paul Thomas Anderson, Alan Arkin, Mezi Atwood

Runtime: 89 min / 1h 29m

Awards: 1 win & 2 nominations

Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father in this Netflix Original documentary that chronicles the life and eclectic career of pioneering filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

The documentary also joins a very small list of Netflix Originals that have been awarded the coveted NYTimes Critic’s Pick.

Big Brother (2 Seasons)

Netflix has been licensing a ton of reality shows from different partners over the past few months and the biggest one comes today in the form of two seasons of the reality series, Big Brother.

For those unfamiliar, the show sees contestants spending the summer in a house under 24/7 surveillance, vying for a $500,000 prize.

Season 10 and 14 dropped on Netflix today, which are the 2008 and 2012 seasons.

These seasons will be available on Netflix for a year, expiring in December 2023.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 2nd, 2022

12 New Movies Added Today

Aakasam (2013) – TV-PG – Telugu – Hope, romance and new beginnings suffuse stories spotlighting Tamil cinema star Ashok Selvan in three different roles.

– TV-PG – Telugu – Hope, romance and new beginnings suffuse stories spotlighting Tamil cinema star Ashok Selvan in three different roles. Chhota Bheem aur Malongh ka Raaz (2021) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – Chhota Bheem visits Malongh to celebrate his birthday but finds himself dealing with a one-legged goblin, unsolved secrets and an awful curse.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – Chhota Bheem visits Malongh to celebrate his birthday but finds himself dealing with a one-legged goblin, unsolved secrets and an awful curse. Chhota Bheem ki Citi Pitti Gul (2021) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – In this action-packed adventure, Chhota Bheem and his trusted troop set out to stop Kaalicharan’s evil plan and save the world from doom.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – In this action-packed adventure, Chhota Bheem and his trusted troop set out to stop Kaalicharan’s evil plan and save the world from doom. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – Unhappily married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins a torrid affair — and falls deeply in love — with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate.

– R – English – Unhappily married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins a torrid affair — and falls deeply in love — with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate. Love Today (2022) – TV-MA – Tamil – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father.

– TV-MA – Tamil – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out.

– TV-Y7 – English – On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out. The Magic Roundabout (2006) – G – English – A shaggy dog leads a crew of unlikely heroes on a quest to find three magic stones and stop an evil wizard from freezing the world.

– G – English – A shaggy dog leads a crew of unlikely heroes on a quest to find three magic stones and stop an evil wizard from freezing the world. U Turn (2021) – TV-MA – English – A driver and his lone passenger embark on a long journey while hiding their true intentions from one another.

– TV-MA – English – A driver and his lone passenger embark on a long journey while hiding their true intentions from one another. Veer Bahadur Bheem (2022) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – When an evil magician snatches a cloak belonging to the powerful Veer Bahadur during Holi, Bheem and his friends spring into action to save the day.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – When an evil magician snatches a cloak belonging to the powerful Veer Bahadur during Holi, Bheem and his friends spring into action to save the day. Veve (2014) – TV-14 – Swahili – A cheating politician, his distraught wife and an ex-con find themselves caught up in a narcotics trade fraught with intrigue and betrayal.

– TV-14 – Swahili – A cheating politician, his distraught wife and an ex-con find themselves caught up in a narcotics trade fraught with intrigue and betrayal. Warriors of Future (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Cantonese – When a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world, a suicide squad is given hours to save their post-apocalyptic city from total collapse.

– TV-14 – Cantonese – When a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world, a suicide squad is given hours to save their post-apocalyptic city from total collapse. “Sr.” (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – Robert Downey Jr. pays tribute to his late father in this documentary chronicling the life and eclectic career of pioneering filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.

6 New TV Series Added Today

Big Brother (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – English – In the ultimate test of strategy and social skills, contestants spend the summer in a house under 24/7 surveillance, vying for a $500,000 prize.

– TV-MA – English – In the ultimate test of strategy and social skills, contestants spend the summer in a house under 24/7 surveillance, vying for a $500,000 prize. Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s.

– TV-MA – English – Best friends Tully and Kate support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s. Hot Skull (Season 1) Netflix Original – N/A – Turkish – In a dystopian world, as an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease.

– N/A – Turkish – In a dystopian world, as an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease. Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – Twelve up-and-coming models from across Asia strut their stuff for a tough new judging panel in this fierce competition to win career-making prizes.

– TV-MA – English – Twelve up-and-coming models from across Asia strut their stuff for a tough new judging panel in this fierce competition to win career-making prizes. The Magic School Bus (Season 1) – TV-Y – English – Join Ms. Frizzle as the Magic School Bus travels to outer space, under the sea, through an anthill — and even inside the human body!

– TV-Y – English – Join Ms. Frizzle as the Magic School Bus travels to outer space, under the sea, through an anthill — and even inside the human body! Transformers: Rescue Bots (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English – Follow the adventure of four young transformers, Heatwave, Chase, Blades and Boulder, and their human counterparts: a family of emergency responders.

Netflix Top 10s for December 2nd, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Wednesday The Noel Diary 2 Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields My Name Is Vendetta 3 1899 Southpaw 4 Dead to Me Slumberland 5 Love Island Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich 6 Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar The Swimmers 7 The Crown Take Your Pills: Xanax 8 Manifest Where the Crawdads Sing 9 Little Angel The Bad Guys 10 Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? Christmas Full of Grace

