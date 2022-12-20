‘The Office’ No Longer Leaving Netflix Internationally in January 2023

It was looking to be a bad start to 2023 given that after almost two years since returning to Netflix outside of the US, The Office (US) was set to leave multiple regions around the world in January 2023. However, Netflix has struck a last-minute deal to keep the show on Netflix for an additional 2 years.

One of the most successful adaptations of a British comedy series of all time, there are few shows with the level of popularity as The Office (US).

Since its arrival on Netflix in multiple regions in January 2021, and then later in other regions in October 2021, the series has been one of the most binged on Netflix.

When and where is The Office (US) leaving Netflix?

Sadly, a bunch of regions streaming The Office (US) on Netflix was set to see the beloved US sitcom leave the streaming service on January 1st, 2023 including:

Australia

Czech Republic

Israel

South Africa

Turkey

United Kingdom

Canada

Belgium

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary,

Iceland

Italy

Lithuania

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Now, however, we can confirm that Netflix has renewed in most to all of those regions.

The rights were renewed for an additional two years meaning the show is now not due to expire until January 1st, 2025.

Why was The Office (US) leaving Netflix?

To put it simply, the streaming rights Netflix has in multiple regions were coming to an end in January 2023

For countries such as the UK, South Africa, and Sweden, The Office (US) first arrived on Netflix at the very start of 2021. This means for almost 24 months, the sitcom has been available to stream.

As one of the most popular sitcoms ever, it’s extremely expensive for Netflix to renew streaming licenses across multiple regions. Prior to its departure from Netflix US, the streaming service was reportedly spending $500 million a year just to keep it in the US library.

In some regions the show is available on multiple platforms.

If you live in the UK, The Office (US) is already available to stream on multiple platforms such as Amazon Prime, Now TV, and on Peacock, which is accessible to Sky TV customers.

If Amazon Prime or Peacock is available in your country, then make sure to check those platforms.

