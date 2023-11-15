Netflix Original Series ‘All Hail King Julien’ Leaving in November 2023

Netflix is set to lose another DreamWorks TV series with All Hail King Julien and the spin-off series All Hail King Julien: Exiled both departing Netflix globally on November 18th.

The show was the second major DreamWorks Television series to arrive exclusively on Netflix following Turbo FAST (third if you count VeggieTales) and was based on the popular character from the DreamWorks movie franchise, Madagascar.

Season 1, which was split into two halves, first debuted on December 19th, 2014. The next episode drop came in early 2015, with regular drops to December 2017.

Created by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath, the show featured the vocal talents of Henry Winkler, Eric Darnell, Kevin Michael Richardson, Andy Richter, Tom McGrath, India de Beaufort, Danny Jacobs, and David Krumholtz.

In addition to the main and spin-off series, which covers 78 episodes in total, Netflix also housed a New Year’s Countdown and Birthday message with the characters all featured. Both of those are no longer available on Netflix.

When is All Hail King Julien leaving Netflix?

The main show and the Exiled spin-off are leaving Netflix on November 18th, 2023, with your last day to watch being November 17th.

Why is All Hail King Julien leaving Netflix?

It comes down to who the series owner is, and in this case, it’s owned by DreamWorks Television and its parent company, NBCUniversal. Although Netflix commissioned these DreamWorks Television shows and has now streamed them exclusively, they’ve still aired on NBCUniversal television stations.

2023 has been the first year we’ve seen the departure of DreamWorks Television, with more planned in the coming years. It began with Turbo FAST, which departed earlier this year. Since then, we saw all of The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show leave and VeggieTales following in recent months.

None of the mentioned shows above have found new streaming homes since leaving Netflix.

Of course, Netflix could opt to renew any DreamWorks Television shows. In recent years, we’ve seen some of the K-dramas that were originally Netflix Originals re-added to Netflix but without Netflix Original branding.

Next year, two DreamWorks Television shows are set to depart as it currently stands: Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh and Voltron: Legendary Defenders. The former is set to leave in July 2024, and the latter in December 2024. In due course, we’ll have extended coverage of all the DreamWorks TV removals.

Will you miss All Hail King Julien when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.