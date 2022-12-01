‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Eying May 2023 Production Start

A slow trickle of Stranger Things news has been coming out over the past few months, with updates behind-the-scenes on the progress of the writing staff. Now we’ve learned when Netflix is eying to start filming for Stranger Things season 5.

Up until this point, it had been expected that production on the fifth season wouldn’t get underway until 2023, with David Harbour (who plays Hopper) telling GQ Magazine:

“I think we’ll [shoot] next year. They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year. But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.”

Production Weekly Issue 1326, released on December 1st, now confirms that Netflix is currently eying to film season 5 from “Mid-May 2023”.

That coincides with the conclusion of Netflix’s The Electric State filming (which will feature Millie Bobby Brown), that’s due to wrap up in mid-April 2023.

No end dates were provided, but prior seasons (excluding season 4) have taken roughly 5-6 months in production.

The production listing also states the series will continue filming in Atlanta, Georgia, as per prior seasons. PW lists that the production will take place at EUE/Screen Gems Studios Atlanta Studio, which has been home to Stranger Things since season 1. The 33-acre Atlanta studio complex boasts 11 stages and was the first full-service production studio campus to open in Atlanta.

As a reminder, production dates are highly subject to change.

As of the time of writing, the writers are currently hard at work on the fifth season, which will have a slightly reduced episode count compared to season 4 reduced from 9 to 8.

As of December 2022, we’ve seen the planning grid for Stranger Things season 5 and the first episode script draft, “Chapter One: The Crawl,” written by The Duffer Brothers.

For more on Stranger Things, season 5, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. In due course, we’ll update our full preview for the fifth and final season with this news.

Also, don’t forget that The Duffer Brothers have two other major projects in the works for Netflix in the form of Death Note and The Talisman.

