‘The Vampire Diaries’ Leaving Netflix UK in November 2020

All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are currently scheduled to leave Netflix in the United Kingdom (only the UK for the moment) on November 1st, 2020. Here’s why it’s leaving, where it could head next and what it means for The Vampire Diaries on Netflix across the world.

The long-running series from The CW introduced us to the world of the vampire brothers who fought for the affection of a young teenager, Elena. It’s a fan-favorite fantasy series that ran on The CW in the United States between 2009 and 2017.

Netflix UK got new seasons of The Vampire Diaries on an annual basis with the final season, season 8 dropping on November 1st, 2017.

Now, three years later, the series is set to leave Netflix UK. It’s unlikely the series will be renewed but there’s always a chance.

Alongside The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix UK, Total Drama is also set to leave Netflix globally. We’ll have a full preview of what’s set to leave Netflix UK in November 2020 in due course.

The Originals will remain on Netflix UK despite the removal of The Vampire Diaries, however, Netflix UK hasn’t elected to pick up Legacies another spin-off of The Vampire Diaries.

Who will stream The Vampire Diaries after it leaves Netflix UK?

No new home has been announced as of yet.

With that said, Warner Brother (who owns the series) does have a long-existing relationship with Sky who operates NowTV.

HBO Max is expected to come to Netflix in the UK eventually but for now, it’ll likely go to the highest bidder.

What does this mean for The Vampire Diaries in the US?

This doesn’t imply anything immediately for the streaming status of The Vampire Diaries in the US.

With that said, the series will be leaving eventually. Most shows from The CW leave Netflix roughly five years after the final season arrives on the platform.

That means in the case of season 8, we’re currently expecting the series to depart Netflix US in March 2022.

Will you miss The Vampire Diaries once it leaves Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments.