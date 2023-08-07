new k dramas on netflix in september 2023

September 2023 is going to be another exciting, and busy month for new K-dramas on Netflix. We’ll see the highly anticipated Song of the Bandits, and A Time Called You, finally being added to the Netflix library.

In case you missed them, we’ve also kept track of the latest K-drama releases in August 2023.

N = Netflix Original

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in September 2023

A Time Called You (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 12

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kang Hoon, Lee Min Go

Netflix Release Date: September 8th, 2023

90’s nostalgia, time travel, and romance? Sounds like A Time Called You is a certified smash hit on Netflix already. We already expect the K-drama to be a smash hit with subscribers.

Han Jun Hee’s boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun died one year ago. She still hasn’t gotten over his death and misses him a lot. One day, she somehow travels back in time to the year 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min Joo. There, she meets high school student Nam Si Heon. She is surprised to see how much Nam Si Heon resembles her late boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun.

Song of the Bandits (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Thriller, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Seo Hyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Ho Jung

Netflix Release Date: September 22nd, 2023

We’re all in on Kam Nam Gil’s official Netflix debut! We’re yet to see a Korean western on the streaming service, and has all the potential to be a smash hit.

“An action-adventure set in the tumultuous period of Japanese colonial rule over Korea about a group of people who, for various reasons, end up in the lawless land of Gando and become united in protecting Joseon for the Korean people. Anticipation runs high for the intense drama that will unfold as different groups with their respective motives — including Japanese troops, the Korean Independence Army, hitmen, bandits, and Joseon migrants — face one another in the anarchic land of Gando during the 1920s.”

Returning Weekly Netflix K-Dramas on Netflix in September 2023

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2) N

New Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Cho Byeong Kyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan

Netflix Finale Date: September 3rd, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

At the time of writing the audience rating for the second season has peaked at 5.446%. But with many more episodes to go, there’s still plenty of time for The Uncanny Counter to beat its first season rating high of 10.999%

Noodle shop employees by day and demon hunters by night, the Counters use special abilities to chase down malevolent spirits that prey on humans.

Behind Your Touch (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, Suho, Joo Min Kyung, Kim Hee Won

Netflix Finale Date: October 1st, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday/Sunday

At the time of writing Behind Your Touch has yet to be released on Netflix, but we expect it to be exceptionally popular with K-drama fans from around the world.

“Hip” is a story about people who live in a rural farm village. It tells the story of a veterinarian, called Ye Bun, who exhibits psychometric superpowers, and a passionate detective, Jang Kyul, who both become involved in solving minor crimes.

Destined With You (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon, Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong Sik

Netflix Finale Date: October 12th, 2023 | New Episodes: Wednesday/Thursday

Destined With You will spend the next several weeks battling the ratings of Behind Your Touch over the most popular weekly drama of the Summer.

A drama depicting an irresistible romance between a woman who obtained a forbidden book that was thoroughly sealed 300 years ago and a man who became a victim of the forbidden book.

