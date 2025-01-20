‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Seasons 5-6 Are Coming to Netflix (With A Catch…)

As part of Netflix’s renewed push into licensed content, one of the most unexpected surprises was Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the incredibly popular police sitcom starring Andy Samberg and Terry Crews. However, only a handful of seasons arrived on Netflix early last year, but we’ve now learned when more will be added—though it comes at the expense of the earlier seasons.

Before diving deeper, it’s important to note that this update doesn’t apply to people outside the United States. All eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are already available in most international Netflix libraries, and according to our sources, the streaming rights are secured through at least April 2026.

Rewinding a bit—Netflix acquired the streaming rights for seasons 1 through 4 on February 26, 2024, as we first reported in late January. This marked the first time the show became available on Netflix in the U.S., with the streaming rights previously exclusive to Hulu and then Peacock following its original broadcast run on Fox and NBC.

It has been a year since Brooklyn Nine-Nine was licensed to Netflix, and it’s getting a refresh. We’re not seeing the show leave, which is a thankful relief, but we are getting a shuffle in what’s available. Seasons 5 and 6 will be available on February 26th, but the first two will leave. Those seasons will leave on February 26th; your last day to watch is the 25th.

Early seasons of a show being removed isn’t entirely new, as we’ve seen a slew of show licenses work like this in the past, although, for the most part, shows leave in their entirety when it’s due for renewal. NCIS is probably the most notable example of removing the majority of its earlier seasons last summer, although Netflix has reversed on this somewhat, reacquiring the first four last month. The plan, we suspect, is that NBC Universal, who owns the underlying rights to the show, is doing this to hopefully entice those wanting to do either a rewatch of those first two seasons or continue watching seasons 7 and 8 to join up to Peacock where all eight seasons continue to stream in full.

For more details on what’s coming to Netflix and what’s leaving the U.S. Netflix library throughout February 2025, stay tuned to What’s on Netflix. It’s going to be a busy month for new licensed titles, with Home Improvement arriving on the first of the month in the US, as well as updates to The Conners and Resident Alien.

Are you happy that more seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are coming to Netflix? Are you more disappointed they’re losing the earlier seasons? Let us know in the comments.