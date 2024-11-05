What’s Leaving Netflix UK in December 2024

Here’s your preview of what’s leaving the Netflix UK library in December 2024. As Netflix UK does not publicize its removals, we must wait 30 days before a title is due for removal to learn when they are about to depart.

In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in November 2024. If you’re looking for the US removals list, you can find all the departures for those in our December list here.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 1st, 2024

A Beautiful Life (2011)

Accident (2009)

Battleship (2012)

Blind Detective (2013)

Don’t G0 Breaking My Heart (2011)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

In Bruges (2008)

Inside the Real Narcos (2018)

The Haunted House (1 Season)

Inborn Pair (1 Season)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

Life Without Principle (2011)

Look for a Star (2009)

Meteor Garden (1 Season) N

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Offline: Are You Ready for the Next Level? (2016)

Once a Gangster (2010)

Ouija (2014)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Public Enemies (2009)

PRU (1 Season)

Risen (2016)

SDU: Sex Duties Unit (2013)

Snitch (2013)

Sonix X (1 Season)

Switch (2013)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Tee Shot: Ariya Jutanugarn (2019)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Villains (2019)

Whiplash (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 2nd, 2024

White Girl (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 3rd, 2024

Supermodel Me: Revolution (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 4th, 2024

Green Lantern (2011)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 5th, 2024

Costco at Christmas (2022)

What will you miss on Netflix UK in December 2024? Let us know in the comments below!