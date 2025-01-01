Netflix Added 95 Movies & Series for New Year’s Day 2025 (Including First Wave of WWE Titles)

Happy New Year from all of us here at What’s on Netflix! To bring in the New Year, we’ve seen a big rotation of titles, with 95 new movies, series, and WWE archive titles joining the streamer for January 1st, 2025.
For the complete list of what’s coming up on Netflix throughout January 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix, and also remember we’ve got a huge preview of what’s coming throughout the entire year of 2025 here. Although Netflix added a fair few titles today, it actually lost more than it gained. As we’ve been covering in our removals guide for January 2025, 178 titles ultimately departed the service today, with lots more scheduled throughout the month.
While we’ll have more highlights for you later in the week, here are three titles that should be on your watch list right now:
What to Watch on Netflix From New Year’s Day Additions
The Age of Adaline (2015)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance
Director: Lee Toland Krieger
Cast: Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman, Harrison Ford
Writer: J. Mills Goodloe, Salvador Paskowitz
Runtime: 112 min / 1h 52m
2024 was a big year for Blake Lively, having starred in It Ends With Us (currently on Netflix US), but it’s ultimately been soured by the war of words (and now ongoing legal battles) that is dominating headlines even over the Christmas break. Given all this, it was a welcome surprise to see the re-addition of The Age of Adaline, probably one of Lively’s most-known films before this year’s blockbuster. The romantic drama, which continues to garner great reviews from audiences, is about a woman who had a near-fatal car accident that seemingly caused her to stop aging, and she has to go to great lengths to keep her secret safe.
Be warned with this title, though. As with a number of other additions that dropped today, The Age of Adaline is completely blocked out of the Netflix ad tier, meaning you’ll need to upgrade your Netflix subscription if you want to watch.
The Bernie Mac Show (Seasons 1-5)
Number of episodes: 104
Rating: TV-PG
Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family
Cast: Bernie Mac, Kellita Smith, Jeremy Suarez
Writer: Larry Wilmore
Runtime: 30 min
Fancy a big binge? Winning a Primetime Emmy, over 100 episodes of The Bernie Mac Show hit Netflix for the first ever time today well over 20 years after its initial run on FOX between 2001 and 2006. It tells the story of Bernie Mac, who plays himself, as a stand-up comedian who agrees to look after his nieces and nephew when his sister goes into rehab.
This show is the penultimate release from the 14 Disney shows that dropped on Netflix throughout 2024 and into 2025, with the last set to be Home Improvement, which will land on Netflix in full next month.
Number 24 (2024)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: Norwegian
Genre: Biography, Drama, War
Director: John Andreas Andersen
Cast: August Wittgenstein, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Ines Høysæter Asserson
Writer: Erlend Loe, Espen Lauritzen von Ibenfeldt
Runtime: 111 min / 1h 51m
While most will be checking out Missing You, one of a few new Netflix Original titles that dropped today, we wanted to give another nod to Number 24, a WWII drama film that was released in Norway last year in theaters to critical acclaim under the name of NR. 24. Here’s the logline for the movie, “On the brink of the Second World War, a young Norwegian man’s drive to resist the Nazis sets a new course for his future – and the future of his country.”
Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix for January 1st, 2025
An expanded version of this list featuring posters, trailers, and more additional details about each title can be found on our New on Netflix hub page.
75 New Movies Added Today
- 13 Going on 30 (2004) – PG-13 – English
- 28 Days (2000) – PG-13 – English
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back (1994) – PG – English
- 6 Bullets (2012) – R – English
- A Little White Lie (2023) – R – English
- Always (1989) – PG – English
- Apollo 13 (1995) – PG – English
- Awakenings (1990) – PG-13 – English
- Blended (2014) – PG-13 – English
- Bruce Almighty (2003) – PG-13 – English
- Colombiana (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Dallas Buyers Club (2013) – R – English
- Despicable Me (2010) – PG – English
- Despicable Me 2 (2013) – PG – English
- Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Downton Abbey (2019) – PG – English
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) – PG – English
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012) – PG – English
- Due Date (2010) – R – English
- Dune: Part One (2021) – PG-13 – English
- Erin Brockovich (2000) – R – English
- Frank (2014) – R – English
- Friends with Money (2006) – R – English
- Green Lantern (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Heroes (1977) – PG – English
- Hotel Transylvania (2012) – PG – English
- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) – PG – English
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – R – English
- In the Heart of the Sea (2015) – PG-13 – English
- Inception (2010) – PG-13 – English
- Interstellar (2014) – PG-13 – English
- King Kong (2005) – PG-13 – English
- Little Fockers (2010) – PG-13 – English
- Love Actually (2003) – R – English
- Meet the Fockers (2004) – PG-13 – English
- Meet the Parents (2000) – PG-13 – English
- Melancholia (2011) – R – English
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011) – R – English
- Notting Hill (1999) – PG-13 – English
- Number 24 (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian
- Obsessed (2009) – PG-13 – English
- Out of Africa (1985) – PG – English
- Public Enemies (2009) – R – English
- Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – R – English
- Rush Hour (1998) – PG-13 – English
- Rush Hour 2 (2001) – PG-13 – English
- Rush Hour 3 (2007) – PG-13 – English
- Rust and Bone (2012) – R – French
- Schindler’s List (1993) – R – English
- Scooby-Doo (2002) – PG – English
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) – PG – English
- Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1978) – PG – English
- Snowpiercer (2013) – R – English
- Spider-Man (2002) – PG-13 – English
- Spider-Man 2 (2004) – PG-13 – English
- Spider-Man 3 (2007) – PG-13 – English
- Tank (1984) – PG – English
- The Age of Adaline (2015) – PG-13 – English
- The Flintstones (1994) – PG – English
- The Good Shepherd (2006) – R – English
- The Love Scam (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- The Monuments Men (2014) – PG-13 – English
- The Net (1995) – PG-13 – English
- The Other Side of the Mountain (1975) – PG – English
- The Road to El Dorado (2000) – PG – English
- The Secret of My Success (1987) – PG-13 – English
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) – PG – English
- The Sting (1973) – PG – English
- The Transporter Refueled (2015) – PG-13 – English
- The Wiz (1978) – G – English
- This Is 40 (2012) – R – English
- Twins (1988) – PG – English
- Under Suspicion (2000) – R – English
- Waterworld (1995) – PG-13 – English
- Woody Woodpecker (2017) – PG – English
12 New TV Series Added Today
- Cells at Work! (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Dr.STONE (Season 3) – TV-14 – English
- Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Parts 1-5) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Kisarazu Cat’s Eye (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Magi (Seasons 1-2) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Missing You (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Seven Figures (Season 1) – TV-MA – Hebrew
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English
- The Bernie Mac Show (Seasons 1-5) – TV-PG – English
- The Black Swindler (Season 1 – 2022) – TV-MA – Japanese
- The Black Swindler (Season 1 – 2006) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Your lie in April (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese
New WWE Archive Titles on Netflix US
Netflix internationally was treated to a bunch more WWE archive titles than the US was (54 titles instead of 8), which reflects the fact that the US mainly has access to RAW throughout 2025. International regions have more events throughout the year. As a reminder, we’ve got the entire look at over 60 WWE archive titles coming to Netflix in the first few months of 2025 here.
- WWE Best of Raw 2024 Special (2025) – – English – Raw plays host to in-ring classics, jaw-dropping confrontations and shocking twists in this best of 2024 recap.
- WWE Raw is Netflix (2025) – – English – After more than 30 years of unforgettable moments on Raw, WWE brings the live action and captivating drama to Netflix every Monday night.
- WWE Legend Profiles (Season 1) – – English – Legendary Superstars of WWE make history with unforgettable matches and moments inside the squared circle.
- WWE Raw Classics (Season 1) – – English – Big E hosts this collection of must-see Raw matches and moments, featuring WWE Superstars and Legends including CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Triple H.
- WWE Raw Top 10 (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – Monday Night Raw hosts some of the biggest and best matches in WWE history, featuring Superstars John Cena, Triple H, Becky Lynch and more.
- WWE Raw Vault (Seasons 1-12) – – English – WWE’s groundbreaking in-ring series highlights over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments and Superstar-studded episodes.
- WWE Road to WrestleMania (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – The Road to WrestleMania goes through Raw, where WWE’s top Superstars raise the stakes in must-see matches and thrilling moments.
- WWE Superstar Profiles (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – WWE Superstars step inside the squared circle in pursuit of championships and glory in front of the WWE Universe.
What are you watching on Netflix from the new arrivals for the first of the month? Let us know in the comments.