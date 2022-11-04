What Shows and Movies Aren’t Available in Netflix’s Ad Tier?

Netflix’s new ad-tier is here and as expected, the entire Netflix library isn’t fully available, but how much content is missing? Here’s our first look at the titles currently unavailable in the US.

This list primarily covers Netflix in the United States. Other regions will vary. This list is also done on day 1 of the ad-tier launch; as per the Wall Street Journal, deals are still being negotiated.

While we won’t list every unavailable title, we will give some headline distributors and titles from certain categories that give you a flavor of what’s not available.

Of course, if you want to watch these titles, you’ll need to upgrade to the Basic package until licensed restrictions have been resolved.

Netflix Originals

A handful of early Netflix Originals are unavailable through the ad tier, although the bulk of Netflix Originals unavailable fall into the Universal group of titles.

Netflix Originals unavailable through the ad tier include:

Arrested Development

House of Cards

The Last Kingdom

Peaky Blinders (notably is available in the UK where it’s listed as BBC title)

Father Christmas Is Back (2018)

Entire DreamWorks Netflix Original Library Turbo FAST Gabby’s Dollhouse Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Dawn of the Croods Dragons: Race to the Edge Trollhunters Trilogy Puss in Boots Voltron

Veggietales in the City

Universal Movies and Shows

Out of all the distributors, Universal is the biggest key holdout for allowing its content on Netflix’s ad tier in both the movie and TV departments.

Universal Produced Shows

Regarding unavailable TV content, the biggest titles come from Universal, with shows that originally aired on NBC, USA Network, or Telemundo.

Omissions include:

Good Girls

Champions

Queen of the South

Shooter

Señora Acero

The Sinner

The Good Place

Universal Pictures Movies

All licensed movies from Universal are currently blocked out with titles including:

A Monster Calls (2016)

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Contraband (2012)

Oblivion (2013)

Robin Hood (2010)

Wanted (2008)

Universal Animation

It also extends to the animated content, which are mainstays in Netflix’s movie and kids’ top 10s. These titles are from Illumination and DreamWorks.

Titles unavailable in that selection include currently:

Illumination’s Minions & More 1 & 2

The Bad Guys (2022)

Sing 2 (2021)

It also includes all the Universal 1440 titles Netflix has exclusive streaming rights to, including:

Blade of the 47 Ronin (2022)

The Munsters (2022)

Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)

Sony Movies

Licensed Catalog Sony Movies

Sony Pictures Releasing movies seem to be all blocked out currently, with most to all of its older titles blocked out, including:

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Blood and Bone (2009)

Cleaner (2007)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Resident Evil: Apocolypse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Snatch (2001)

Still Alice (2014)

First Window Sony Movies

This extends to all the first window movies Netflix has picked up starting from 2022, including:

Father Stu (2022)

Morbius (2022)

Umma (2022)

Uncharted (2022)

Sony’s TV library (whether Netflix Original or licensed) is available, whether that be the likes of Community, The Blacklist, Seinfeld, or The Crown.

Lionsgate Movies

All licensed Lionsgate movies are blocked from viewing on Netflix’s ad-tiers. Their shows on Netflix (mostly Netflix Originals) are available.

Delta Farce (2007)

Empire State (2013)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Internationally Licensed Titles and Smaller Distributors

Rounding out the list, we’ve got some odds and sods that dont’ make up a significant portion of the Netflix library. These titles either come from relatively small distributors internationally or from distributors such as The Weinstein Company or MGM.

Funan (2018)

Missing Link (2019)

Walking Tall (2004)

We’ve got more to come on how much of the library is unavailable through the ad tier, where we’ll break down the total availability but we wanted to pick through some of the biggest titles unavailable below.