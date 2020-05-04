All 8 Seasons of ‘Full House’ Scheduled to Leave Netflix May 2020

As fans of Fuller House patiently await the final episodes of the sitcom, we have to drop the bad news Full House, has been scheduled to leave Netflix at the end of May 2020.

Full House is an American sitcom created by Jeff Franklin and is the predecessor series to the Netflix Original comedy series Fuller House. The comedy was a throughout its entire eight-season run from 1987 to 1995 and paved the way for the careers for actors such as the Olsen twins, Bob Saget and John Stamos.

When is Full House scheduled to leave Netflix?

Sadly, all eight seasons and all 193 episodes of Full House are now scheduled to leave Netflix on May 31st, 2020.

Which regions is Full House scheduled to leave Netflix?

We currently know of 21 regions streaming Full House that are scheduled to see the series removed on May 31st:

Australia

Austria

Brazil

Denmark

Germany

Finland

France

Hungary

Italy

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

United Kingdom

Why is Full House leaving Netflix?

The answer to why is Full House leaving Netflix is simply down to licensing. For many of the regions in the list above, Full House had been available to stream in those regions since March/May 2016.

The addition of Full House on Netflix coincided with the release of the first season of the sequel series, Fuller House, on Netflix in February 2016.

The final episodes of Fuller House premiere on Netflix on June 2nd, 2020, only a couple of days after Full House leaves Netflix.

We would have expected Full House to remain on Netflix for least another six months after the release of the final Fuller House episodes, but sadly this isn’t the case.

Will Full House return to Netflix?

Full House is only scheduled to leave, but it’s not set in stone that the series will leave Netflix for good.

For the series to return, or remain on Netflix, the streaming service will have to renew the streaming license for each individual region.

Will Full House move to Disney+?

The original network behind Full House was ABC, which to common knowledge is known to be a subsidiary of Walt Disney Television.

It would make sense for ABC/Disney to want to add eight seasons worth of content from a popular sitcom to bolster the Disney + library. Fortunately, for Netflix subscribers, this unlikely to happen.

Multiple Netflix regions around the world recently acquired two massive series owned by Disney, those being Modern Family and New Girl.

Both shows were produced by 20th Century Fox Television, but Modern Family aired on ABC and New Girl was broadcast on Fox. In a surprising turn of events, neither series was made available for Disney+, and instead Netflix acquired the licenses.

The fact that both series were passed over Disney+ for Netflix gives us hope that the license of Full House will be renewed by Netflix.

Are you going to be sad to see Full House leave Netflix in your region? Let us know in the comments below!