It was a busy month for Netflix UK in April, and May is shaping up to be another heavy month of new titles arriving. Sadly, with new arrivals, it also means that Netflix UK will see the removal of plenty of your favorites in May 2020 as well. Here are the titles leaving Netflix UK in May 2020.

In particular for May 2020, Netflix UK will see a significant number of K-Dramas leave the library. There will be plenty more titles we’ll sadly have to say goodbye to over the course of the month, and we’ll ensure to update the list below on a regular basis.

If you’re a subscriber outside of the US you can find the selection of titles leaving May 2020 here.

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on May 1st, 2020:

Kickboxer: Vengeance (2016)

Spinning Man (2018)

The Maze Runner (2014)

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on May 3rd, 2020:

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on May 8th, 2020:

Josh: 3 Seasons

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on May 13th, 2020:

Shark: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on May 14th, 2020:

Ninja Hattori: 1 Season

Ninja Hattori Returns: 2 Seasons

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on May 15th, 2020:

Hwarang: 1 Season

Love in the Moonlight: 1 Season

The Producers: 1 Season

Uncontrollably Fond: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on May 18th, 2020:

Hidden Singer: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on May 21st, 2020:

12 Years Promise: 1 Season

Beating Again: 1 Season

Can We Get Married?: 1 Season

Guilt: 1 Season

Last: 1 Season

Secret Affair: 1 Season

This is My Love: 1 Season

Titles Leaving Netflix UK on May 22nd, 2020:

Dramaworld: 1 Season

Which of your favorite titles will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in May? Let us know in the comments below.