Netflix UK Picks Up Streaming Rights to ‘Modern Family’ & ‘New Girl’

Netflix UK has scooped up the streaming rights for two huge shows that recently came to an end on network television in the United States. All seasons of New Girl and the first seven of Modern Family have been added to Netflix in the United Kingdom on May 1st.

In the case of Modern Family, long-term streaming rights hadn’t been outlined by 20th Century who distributes the show. We, along with plenty of others, suspected the show may have been a good fit for Disney+ but the addition on Netflix UK today seems to have thrown that theory out.

Only seven seasons of the total eleven of Modern Family were made available on Netflix UK today. The remaining seasons appear to be locked up with NowTV who distributed the show while it was airing.

Both shows are distributed by 20th Television which is now owned by Disney.

Let’s quickly run through the two shows just in case you’re not familiar with them.

Modern Family seasons 1-7 now on Netflix UK

Modern Family is the popular sitcom featuring the talents of Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Ty Burrell.

It follows three generations of family living across three separate homes as their lives criss-cross and they go about their daily routines.

It was a rating powerhouse for ABC who aired it in the United States. It’s scooped up plenty of awards over the years but long-term subscribers of Netflix UK will know that this isn’t the first time it has streamed. However, it’s a welcome re-addition.

Every season of New Girl is now on Netflix UK

Similarly, New Girl is a sitcom series but it aired on Fox instead. Every season of New Girl was added to Netflix UK on May 1st.

Nominated for five Golden Globes, the series stars Zooey Deschanel who after a bad breakup moves into an apartment with three single men.

New Girl remains on Netflix in the United States but it is expected to leave over the next few years.

The two collections being added to Netflix UK were not made public knowledge until May 1st. Neither appeared in the upcoming titles for Netflix UK for May 2020.

Surprise. All 7 seasons of New Girl and the first 7 seasons of Modern Family are now on Netflix. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 1, 2020

Are you excited to start watching Modern Family and New Girl on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments.