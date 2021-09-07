‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 5 Part 2: Coming to Netflix in September 2021

With only twelve episodes to its name, season 5 of Seven Deadly Sins came to a surprisingly quick end. Here’s when season 5 part 2 of The Seven Deadly Sins will be on Netflix plus news about the movie also coming soon to Netflix. We’ll also take a look to see if there’s a season 6 of The Seven Deadly Sins on the way.

“Dragon’s Judgement” is the aptly named fifth season of Seven Deadly Sins on Netflix. In Japan, all 24 episodes of the final season have been released after ending in late June 2021. With those 24 episodes that make up season 5, that concludes all of the source material from the Seven Deadly Sins manga. This means a sixth season seems unlikely unless the series writes original stories going forward.

When will the final episodes of Seven Deadly Sins be coming to Netflix?

Using our prediction from the release date of the fifth season of Seven Deadly Sins, we expected to see the final episodes arrive in September or October 2021.

We’re happy to report we were bang on the money with season 5 part 2 (or labeled “more episodes” in the Netflix app) due to release on Netflix globally on September 23rd, 2021.

The reason why fans will have to wait a few more months to watch the remaining episodes is due to the fact Netflix provides a whole multitude of dubs and subs for the anime. The dubs and subs can take months to create. This is often referred to as Netflix Jail.

What can we expect from season 5 part 2 of The Seven Deadly Sins?

With Ban and Meliodas escaping from purgatory, the pair is stronger than ever. But that didn’t stop the Demon King from taking control of Meliodas, almost enacting his ultimate plan.

Even though The Seven Deadly Sins were able to free Meliodas’ body from the control of the Demon King, everyone is very much still in danger.

Desperate for his plans to come to fruition, expect the Demon King to pull a shocking evil trick that will lead to a climactic showdown for The Seven Deadly Sins.

Netflix has provided a short synopsis for the new series too:

“While Meliodas absorbs the Commandments so he can become the Demon King and save Elizabeth, Ban roams through purgatory to save his captain’s soul.”

The Seven Deadly Sins Movie: Cursed by Light is coming to Netflix

Shortly after season 5 part 2 arrives on Netflix, the second movie in the anime franchise after Prisoners of the Sky will come to Netflix globally.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light is a sequel movie to the series and continues after the events of season 5 part 2 so you’ll need to watch that before diving into Cursed by Light.

The movie arrives on Netflix globally on October 1st, 2021.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Meliodas and his friends jump back into action when the new era of peace is threatened by a powerful magical alliance that could spell the end for all.”

Is a Sixth/Seventh season of Seven Deadly Sins coming to Netflix?

Sadly a Sixth/Seventh season of Seven Deadly Sins isn’t going to happen anytime soon.

The remaining episodes cover what remains of Dragon’s Judgement, which in turn will cover all of the remaining source material from the manga.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Nakaba Suzuki, the author of Seven Deadly Sins, has created a sequel to the Seven Deadly Sins manga, which is titled Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

We’ll avoid delving into the new manga as this would reveal huge spoilers for the remaining Seven Deadly Sins episodes.

But we can confirm the future of the world of Brittania rests in the hands of Suzuki’s new manga serialization.

What are your thoughts on Seven Deadly Sins season 5? Should Netflix have waited and released all twenty-four episodes at once?