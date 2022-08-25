‘Big Mouth’ Season 6: Coming to Netflix in October 2022 and What We Know So Far

After another raunchy and hormone-filled season, the pubescent teens of Bridgeton Middle School will once again be returning for a sixth season on Netflix. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Big Mouth season 6, including what to expect, cast news, productions updates, and the Netflix release date.

Big Mouth is a Netflix Original adult-animated sitcom created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The series is loosely based on the upbringing of Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg and their own experiences of puberty throughout their youth.

When will Big Mouth season 6 be coming to Netflix?

The release of each season of Big Mouth has been regular as clockwork and as expected, it has been revealed that the sixth season of Big Mouth will be coming to Netflix in October 2022!

The official release date of Big Mouth season 6 is Friday, October 28th, 2022!

Big Mouth Season 6 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 15/11/2021)

Before the fifth season even aired we were already privy to the knowledge that Big Mouth had been renewed for its sixth season. Ahead of the release of the third season in October 2019, in July 2019 Netflix announced that Big Mouth had been renewed all the way through to season 6.

Regardless of whether or not the series had already been renewed, Big Mouth would definitely have seen a renewal thanks to how well the series continues to perform. At the time of writing Big Mouth is in the top ten of fifty different countries, which includes a number one spot in the coveted US top ten list.

What to expect from the sixth season of Big Mouth?

Nick

After having his heart crushed by Jessi, and publicly humiliated in front of his classmates, Nick’s lovebug transformed into a hateworm. In the end, Nick overcame his hatred for Jessi, and everything else around him after meeting his real life, and adult counterpart Nick Kroll.

Next season we can expect Nick to make up for the lost time being so angry at his friends and family. Naturally, the urges and hormones of puberty will likely run riot as he comes to terms with growing up.

Andrew

Andrew was a particularly horny teen throughout season 5, and while Maury was impressed, many of his friends were disgusted by his behavior. However, Andrew has really come into his own as a person, and with each passing season becomes more and more confident.

Expect Andrew to ramp up his efforts to find a girlfriend and new ways to get his rocks off, all the while Maury sits there proud of his protege.

Jessi

Upon exploring her sexuality, Jessi realizes that she is also attracted to women as well as men. She was also the reason behind Ali breaking up with her girlfriend, Samira, who was incredibly jealous of Jessi and Ali’s friendship. The pair’s friendship also resulted in Jessi neglecting her friendship with Missy. By the end of the season, Jessi repaired her friendship with Missy, and a new romance has sparked between her and Ali.

Next season will definitely see Jessi explore her budding romance with Ali, and with Ali already being an extremely sexually active person, we can see Jessi freaking out that her inexperience in the bedroom may not be enough to satisfy her new partner.

Jay

Since coming out as bisexual, Jay has had a rough time trying to find a partner that can satisfy him sexually and emotionally. After becoming tired of being Charles Lu’s sidepiece, Jay eventually discovered that Matthew has a crush on him, and after a rocky start the pair is now in a relationship. Inbetween Jay did briefly reunite with Lola, but upon realizing how toxic his relationship with Lola had become, decided to go for Matthew instead.

Jay is already one of the most sexually active teens in the school, however, Matthew is the less experienced of the two. Matthew is the type to satisfy Jay emotionally, but it’ll remain to be seen whether or not they take their budding relationship to the next level.

Missy

Missy had a terribly turbulent season, which resulted in her being one angry little teenager. After almost destroying her friendships through spreading malicious rumors at school, and her bad attitude towards her family, Missy came close to losing everyone. But after Jessi’s apology, Missy realized her wrongdoings, and her hate worm transformed into a love bug, as Missy learned to love herself.

Missy missed out on a relationship with DeVon, who decided to go back to his extremely toxic relationship with Devin. But with Missy growing more and more in confidence, Connie may finally be able to convince Missy to take DeVon for herself.

Which cast members will return for season 6?

We’d expect all of the core and supporting cast members to return for season 6 of Big Mouth:

Cast Member Voices Nick Kroll Nick | Maury the Hormone Monster | Coach Steve | Rick the Hormone Monster | Lola John Mulaney Andrew | Mint | Grandpa Andrew | Babe the Blue Ox | Detective Florez Jessi Klein Jessi Jason Mantzoukas Jay | Guy | Socrates Ayo Edebiri Missy Fred Armisen Elliot Birch | Stavros | Bob the Hormone Monster Maya Rudolph Connie the Hormone Monstress | Diane | Bonnie the Hormone Monster Jordan Peele Ghost of Duke Ellington | Freddie Mercury | David Bowie | Prince Andrew Rannells Matthew MacDell Paula Pell Barbara Glouberman Richard Kind Marty Glouberman Thandiwe Newton Mona the Hormone Monster

Will season 6 be the last season of Big Mouth?

As it currently stands, Big Mouth has only been renewed up to season 6, and there is no news regarding a potential seventh season. Given the direction of the story, it wouldn’t be surprising if season 6 was the last of Big Mouth, however, we could see Netflix adding on another season or two to its biggest adult-animated comedy series.

Are you looking forward to the release of Big Mouth season 6 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!