‘I AM A KILLER’ Season 6 Returns With 6 New Episodes on Netflix

Netflix’s long-running crime documentary series I AM A KILLER has confirmed a January 8th, 2025, global release date, with six brand new episodes set to be released.

Since 2018, the documentary series has been regularly dropping on our screens with 38 episodes, with season 6 set to take it up to 44. Per Netflix, “Convicted murderers recall and reflect on the crimes that destroyed lives and landed them in prison, from an alleged tribal feud to a deadly drug deal. The series has received rave reviews since its beginning, with our friends at Ready Steady Cut continuing to say it is both “chilling and compelling.”

It was first announced that I Am Killer would return for a sixth season in March 2024 when Advanced Television reported that the series was given an additional two-season pickup order. Season 5 was released on October 16th, 2024.

Who will feature this season? Well, we’ve got the lowdown on several of the subjects for this season, including:

Episode 2 – Candie Dominguez – This Texan woman went on trial back in 2018 for the murder of her cousin in 2014, which she committed with her boyfriend. She lured her cousin to her home, serving as revenge after a drug deal that went bad. Reports detail how she “cut up the body of her cousin after her boyfriend allegedly killed him.”

– This Texan woman went on trial back in 2018 for the murder of her cousin in 2014, which she committed with her boyfriend. She lured her cousin to her home, serving as revenge after a drug deal that went bad. Reports detail how she “cut up the body of her cousin after her boyfriend allegedly killed him.” Episode 4 – Terry Dunkin, Kimberly Dunkin, and Jerry Broyles – This trio features two brothers and a woman who were sentenced to murder – This trio features two brothers and a woman who were sentenced to murder back in 2007 for the death of a teenager who they beat to death with a baseball bat in a city park.

Episode 5 – Leroy Schmitz – This inmate was given 100 years in prison at the age of 42 for the murder of his wife of 10 weeks back in 1999.

The series is produced by the UK production company Transistor Films, founded by Danny Tipping.

The docuseries has been featured in the global top 10s in the first week of release since season 3, although it’s worth noting that viewership has declined season over season.

In anticipation of its release, Netflix has released an official trailer, first looks and a poster for the upcoming season: