‘The Queen of Flow’ Renewed for Season 3 Due to Be Released in 2025

That’s a surprise! The Colombian soap drama series The Queen of Flow (known as La Reina del Flow) has been given a season 3 renewal by its network, Caracol Television, and production company, Sony Pictures Television. Production was reportedly underway late in October.

Of course, the news is important as it pertains to Netflix, given that it holds the streaming rights to the show in most countries around the globe, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Latin American countries like Argentina, Brazil, and even Colombia, and most European territories.

Netflix first acquired the rights to the Colombian show in November 2019, with all 82 episodes of season 1 dropping at once. Three years later, on November 17th, 2021, season 2, an even bigger 89-episode season, followed. The show still picks up plenty of viewing hours (not surprising given its long runtime), with the Netflix Engagement Reports suggesting seasons 1 and 2 between January 2023 and June 2024 picked up close to 400 million viewing hours on the streamer globally, equating to around 5.7M views.

Carlos Torres (Charly Flow), Kiño Music (Axel Rodríguez), Juan Palau (Drama Key), and Carolina Ramírez have all confirmed they’ll be back for the new season, albeit with Ramírez expecting to have a reduced role this time around.

In a new report from El Aragueno, writer Said Chamié said the new season will have “twists that will freeze your heart. ” The outlet also reported that six characters will die this next season. Some of the filming will take place in the Canary Islands this time around, and they also report that Andrés Sandoval and Valentina Lizcano won’t be returning.

We should note that while the show is confirmed to be coming back on Netflix by the streamer officially. Numerous reports from Colombia are a little wissy and washy regarding Netflix’s status. While it is expected Netflix has the lifetime rights to the show; it could be the case that given the length of time that’s elapsed since season 2, Netflix may need to re-up. Of course, we’ll keep you posted as we hear more regarding its Netflix release and when we learn more. If the show’s latest season doesn’t come to Netflix, our understanding is that the license to seasons 1 and 2 will lapse in November 2026.

