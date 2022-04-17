Billie Piper Netflix Series ‘Coming Undone’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is teaming up with Bad Wolf to develop Coming Undone, an adaptation of Terri White’s memoir about her life and time as Empire magazine editor-in-chief. She will be played by Doctor Who star Billie Piper.

Terri White will be adapting her memoir herself for the series scripts. She has optioned the series to Bad Wolf back in July 2020 and now, almost two years later, the series is being made with a partnership with Netflix. No directors have been revealed yet for the series. Lead star Billie Piper will also executive produce.

White commented on her partnership with Bad Wolf in 2020:

“To say I’m excited about working with Bad Wolf on an adaptation of Coming Undone is a gargantuan understatement. Their reputation for producing bold, brave, brilliant telly makes them the perfect home for my book – one I wrote to try and give a voice to what so many of us experience in the shadows. That voice is set to get a lot louder.”

Executive producer Kate Crowther added:

“Coming Undone is an exceptional, powerful memoir from the ferociously talented Terri White, and from the moment I read it I knew we were the right team to develop it.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Coming Undone.

What’s the plot of Coming Undone?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s Coming Undone is an adaptation of Terri White’s memoir of the same name. White was editor-in-chief of British film magazine Empire between 2015 and 2021. She also previously worked for Time Out in New York and is a columnist for the Sunday Times.

The book, which was published in 2020 by Canongate, documents the conflict between her outward success and private trauma that spiraled into a mental health crisis, which resulted in White spending time on a psychiatric ward. The memoir also reveals her childhood growing up in poverty, as well as enduring sexual and physical abuse at the hands of her mother’s partners.

Here’s the logline for Coming Undone:

To everyone else, Terri White appeared to be living the dream, named one of Folio’s Top Women in US Media and accruing further awards for the magazines she was editing. In reality, she was rapidly skidding towards a mental health crisis that would land her in a locked psychiatric ward as her past caught up with her. As well as growing up in a household in poverty, Terri endured sexual and physical abuse at the hands of a number of her mother’s partners. Her success defied all expectations, but the greater the disparity between her outer achievements and inner demons, the more she struggled to hold everything together

Who is cast in Coming Undone?

As of April 2022, only Billie Piper is known to be cast in Coming Undone. Piper’s credits include Doctor Who, Penny Dreadful, I Hate Suzie and more. As expected, she’ll play the lead role of Terri White.

What’s the production status of Coming Undone?

Netflix’s Coming Undone is still in active development meaning the script is currently being written and revised with pre-production following afterwards.

How many episodes will be in Coming Undone?

It hasn’t been confirmed how many episodes will be in Netflix’s Coming Undone, but we’d expect a Netflix standard of 6-10 episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for Coming Undone?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Coming Undone, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a 2023 release date.