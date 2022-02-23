‘Blue Period’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

As Netflix’s first weekly anime series, there was naturally a lot of hype surrounding its release. Thankfully, Blue Period lived up to the hype and more was a fantastic addition to the Netflix library. However, we’re still waiting to learn what the future holds for Blue Period on Netflix, and hopefully, a second season is announced soon.

Blue Period is a Japanese internationally licensed Netlfix Original anime series, and the adaptation of the manga Burū Piriodo by Japanese author Tsubasa Yamaguchi.

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It’s an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he’s about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

Blue Period season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 23/02/2022)

The finale of Blue Period was broadcast in Japan on December 18th, 2021. At the time of writing, it’s been over two months since the finale, and we’re still yet to hear any news on renewal from Netflix, and the animation studio Seven Arcs.

As one of the very first anime titles to be released weekly on Netflix it’s extremely important for the future ofweekly anime on the streaming service that Blue Period was successful.

We fully expect the series to be renewed as there is still plenty of source material from the manga to be adapted.

What to expect from the second season of Blue Period?

With Yatori Yaguchi defying all odds and passing his exams to get into the Tokyo University of the Arts, a new chapter of the budding artist’s life will begin.

Yaguchi was only one of two students, the other Yotasuke Takahashi, to pass the exams. Other extremely talented and more experienced artists such as Haruka Hishida, and Maki Kuwana both failed their exams.

Yaguchi’s inexperience in art was practically his trump card in the exams, offering him an alternate way to approach them and excel. However, once Yaguchi makes the jump to TUA, the challenges that await him artistically will be harder than ever as he’ll find himself surrounded by some of the most talented art students in Japan. He’ll also be at the mercy of the TUA teachers, who may view Yaguchi’s art under more scrutiny than what he does himself. We can also expect Yaguchi’s friendship with fellow art rival Yotasuke to deepen.

As for the other students, Hashidsa will study art at a different university, and Maki will eventually reattempt the exam so that she can join her sister at TUA. As for Yuka, they still want to enter the fashion industry and will strive to do so.

How many chapters of Blue Period have been adapted?

The twelve episodes of season 1 covered the first 25 chapters of the Blue Period manga.

At the time of writing, there have been a total of 50 manga chapters published by Kodansha in Monthly Afternoon. This means at the very least there are more than enough chapters to be adapted into a second season.

As chapters are released monthly, any plans for a third season may be put on hold while more chapters of the source material are published.

Would you like to see a second season of Blue Period on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!