Bo Burnham’s MTV Series Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous is coming to Netflix. The short-lived MTV comedy series which has grown into a cult classic over the years thanks, in part, due to the inclusion of Bo Burnham is coming to Netflix on December 24th in the US.

12 episodes of the sitcom were released in total between May and June of 2013. The series has grown in popularity in recent years but at the time, failed to garner any notable viewership which led to MTV canceling the show ahead of its season 1 finale.

At the time, MTV told THR that:

“We are huge fans of Bo Burnham and the entire creative and talented team behind Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous. After careful consideration of many factors, we have ultimately decided not to move forward with an additional season of the series. We wish Bo, the cast and the entire production crew the very best,”

If you didn’t catch the show at release, here’s what you can expect if you’re going to be watching on Netflix over Christmas:

“After recently graduating high school, young Zach Stone opts out of a college to pursue the New American Dream: becoming famous with no talent whatsoever.”

The series came from Bo Burnham and Dan Lagana, the latter of which went on to produce American Vandal for Netflix.

Bo Burnham was already a star at the time of Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous thanks to his YouTube presence but has since gone on to become a superstar. Many of his recent projects have dropped exclusively on Netflix. His most notable release on Netflix was Inside which was released earlier in 2021. The well-received special scored 3 Primetime Emmys. The hour and a half long special sits on Netflix alongside his 2016 Netflix Original stand-up Make Happy and his 2013 special what. is also widely available on Netflix.

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous isn’t the only MTV show Netflix is set to license in December 2021 either. They’re also set to license seasons 12 and 25 of The Challenge and Team Mom 2 seasons 3 and 4 on December 15th.

Will you be checking out Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous on Netflix in the US this December? Let us know in the comments.