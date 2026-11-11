Netflix Is Adding Two More Classic Tabletop Games to Your TV This Month

Netflix’s living room games library is about to get two more household names. Scrabble Shake-Up and Scattergories Party are both coming to Netflix Games on TV on Tuesday, November 17th, giving you two more classic board games to fire up at your next game night without having to dig the box out of the cupboard.

It’s been almost exactly a year since Netflix first launched its party games on TV back in November 2025, kicking things off with LEGO Party!, Boggle Party, Pictionary: Game Night, Tetris Time Warp, and Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends. Since then, the lineup has steadily grown with the likes of Overcooked! All You Can Eat, The Jackbox Party Essentials, Netflix is a Joke Presents…GIFTED and, most recently, Codenames Party, which Netflix stealth-dropped back in September.

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Now, two more tabletop staples are joining the party, and both of them are going to test how quickly you can think on your feet.

What is Scrabble Shake-Up?

If your memories of Scrabble involve agonizing waits while someone stares at their tile rack for ten minutes, Scrabble Shake-Up looks to be the antidote.

Netflix describes it as a fast-paced remix of the classic word game. Rather than taking turns, everyone plays at the same time, and there’s a new twist thrown in at every turn to keep things unpredictable.

What is Scattergories Party?

Scattergories Party is all about thinking fast. Here’s how Netflix describes it: “Pick a starting letter and shout out a word that matches the category. You can compete or team up, but the clock is ticking.”

This isn’t the first time Scattergories has popped up on Netflix, either. Back in April 2026, a daily take on the game was added to the Netflix Puzzled lineup, complete with a 120-second time limit and categories that refresh every day. Scattergories Party, however, is the full-blown multiplayer version designed to be played on the big screen with friends and family.

Netflix’s TV games are currently available in select countries on a selection of devices, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and much of Europe. We’d expect both new titles to roll out across the same markets, but we’ll update this article once we’ve confirmed availability.

With Thanksgiving and the holidays fast approaching, the timing here is no accident. Netflix has made no secret that party games are one of its key gaming priorities, and two of the most recognizable board game brands around are a pretty strong pitch for getting the whole family on the sofa.

For more on Netflix’s gaming push, check out our look at whether Netflix is finally finding its feet in video games, our interview with Next Games boss Saara Bergström on living room gaming, and our full list of every mobile and cloud game on Netflix.

Will you be adding Scrabble Shake-Up or Scattergories Party to your next game night? Let us know in the comments below.