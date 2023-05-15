‘Glamorous’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

It’s been a long road, but Glamorous will be released on Netflix in June 2023. The new series from Damon Wayans Jr. is about a gender-nonconforming queer young man who has to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means to be queer. Here’s a rundown of everything we know so far about the series.

Glamorous was initially going to be a CW series, which was first announced back in November 2018. A pilot was shot in 2019 featuring Brooke Shields and Peyton List. After consideration, in June 2019, the series was not picked up and canceled by CW. In April 2022, the project moved to Netflix with a full series order.

The drama series comes from Star Trek: Discovery and Quantico co-exec producer Jordon Nardino and Damon Wayans Jr. Nardino writes and executive produces the 10-part drama series, which is also exec produced by Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment.

What’s the plot of Netflix’s Glamorous?

Here’s a full synopsis of the new series:

“A drama revolving around Marco Mejia (Benny), a gender non-conforming high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube. Madolyn Addison, CEO, entrepreneur and founder of Glamorous Cosmetics and former supermodel, built one of the top cosmetic companies in the world from the ground up. However, something’s happening of late. The company isn’t just slipping, it’s plummeting – like it’s being sabotaged from the inside. Not about to let that happen, Madolyn hires Marco right out of high school to be her summer intern. She has a plan – she wants him to be her eyes and ears, to make friends – and find out what’s going on behind her back, to discover “what they’re hiding and what they’re stealing.” In exchange, she’ll teach Marco everything she knows – but she warns him – “This business isn’t all glitter and glamour and neither is life.”

Who is cast in Glamorous?

Ben J. Pierce, aka Miss Benny, actor, singer, and YouTuber, will reprise their role from the canceled CW pilot of Glamorous as Marco Mejia. Pierce’s other acting credits include Fuller House, Guidance, Love, Victor, and more.

Joining Pierce as a series regular is Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, who will play the role of Madolyn Addison. Lisa Gilroy will be playing the role of Alyssasay.

Five further series regulars have also been confirmed; Ayesha Harris (The L Word: Generation Q), Graham Parkhurst (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as Parker, Jade Payton (Daybreak) as Venetia, Zane Phillips (Legacies) as Chad, and Michael Hsu Rosen (Pretty Smart).

What’s the production status of Glamorous?

Thanks to Production Weekly we knew that pre-production had begun in May, and filming would begin several weeks later in July 2022. At the time of the update, Glamorous is several weeks into filming, starting on July 12th, 2022. Filming ran for a few months before its scheduled end on November 8th, 2022.

The series was filmed entirely in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Numerous crews were spotted filming throughout the summer with NYPD cars. Per Blogto, the series was show “near the Bay-Adelaide Centre – the same filming location used by the show Suits for their prestigious law offices.”

1/2 From the set of #Glamorous starring @KimCattrall filming 🎬 in downtown Toronto 🇨🇦 at the Bay / Adelaide Cente where the series Suits had their law office. @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/ys050Fln5j — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) July 24, 2022

How many episodes will be in Glamorous?

It has been confirmed that the first season of Netflix’s Glamorous will have a total of ten roughly 45-minute-long episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for Glamorous?

The new series is expected to land on Netflix globally in June 2023. We’re hearing its currently set to release on June 22nd, 2023 but that’s subject to change.

Are you looking forward to watching Glamorous on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!