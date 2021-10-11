‘Dave Chappelle’s Block Party’ Coming to Netflix US in November 2021

Dave Chappelle has just rounded out his set of stand-up specials on Netflix but we do have good news. Netflix will be picking up the streaming license to Dave Chappelle’s Block Party in the United States starting November 1st.

The documentary / musical special sees a mix of comedy and music come together in a movie like no other. The special is labeled as a documentary as you follow Dave put together a show for the residents of Clinton Hill in Brooklyn, New York. It was filmed around the same time as he publicly walked away from a $50 million deal to continue Chappelle’s Show.

Released in 2005, you’ll see Dave Chappelle alongside a huge array of musical talent including Kanye West, Mos Def, John Legend, A-Trak, Jill Scott, The Roots, Common, Kool G Rap among many others take to the stage.

The movie is highly regarded by critics with a 92% fresh rating and also saw an album release with the live performances seen throughout.

Only Netflix in the United States is currently set to receive Dave Chappelle’s Block Party but this could change in the near future. You can see a full list of what’s coming up on Netflix in our November 2021 preview.

Netflix has been the streaming home to all of the comedian’s new specials in recent years starting with four specials in 2017, his 2019 special Sticks & Stones. Netflix also released a 30-minute comedy special on YouTube called 8:46 following the death of George Floyd which has garnered 30 million views since its release. Netflix also relicensed Chappelle’s Show last year after it being removed after a dispute with ViacomCBS.

Chappelle’s new special entitled The Closer has garnered plenty of press over the past week after it was released on October 5th.

The special further expanded on controversies that were prominent in his Sticks & Stones special regarding trans people.

Self-declaring that he’s a TERF, the special once again caused widespread outrage on Twitter leading to the co-showrunner of Dear White People to boycott Netflix for future projects. She suggested that Netflix edits or amends Dave’s special to remove the trans material while also saying that she believes in freedom of speech.

Similar condemnations from GLADD and The National Black Justice Coalition have been released since the special hit.

Reviews for The Closer demonstrate the divide between audience and critics too. It carries a 33% on RottenTomatoes from critics whereas the audience score is sitting at 96%. Similarly, the special sits at 8.1 on IMDb.

With all that said, the 2005 musical comedy movie is highly unlikely to cause a similar uproar when it releases on Netflix US on November 1st.

Will you be rewatching or watching Dave Chappelle’s Block Party for the first time on November 1st? Let us know in the comments down below.