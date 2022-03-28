David Fincher ‘The Killer’ Netflix Movie: Filming Wraps & What We Know So Far

Netflix’s upcoming noir thriller The Killer starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton has officially wrapped production. After being in passive development for over a decade, Netflix acquired the rights to the film from Paramount with Netflix set to release the movie in either late 2022 or early 2023.

Netflix’s The Killer will be directed by Golden Globes winner and Oscar nominee David Fincher, who is known for such critically acclaimed hits as Gone Girl, Mank, The Social Network, Zodiac, Se7en, and many more.

Fincher will be reuniting with Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker for Netflix’s The Killer. Walker also wrote the Oscar-winning The Wolfman and the 1999 film Sleepy Hollow that starred Johnny Depp. Ceán Chaffin, Fincher’s longtime producing partner, is producing.

Although Fincher had been working with Netflix almost exclusively for the past 5 years, he officially tied the knot for a four-year deal back in November 2020. Fincher has been involved with some of the biggest Netflix projects of the past decade with involvement in Mank, Love Death & Robots, House of Cards, and Mindhunter.

Among the production companies working on the project includes Panic Pictures, Archaia Entertainment, and BOOM! Studios.

Also involved in The Killer will be Erik Messerschmidt who will serve as the cinematographer.

What is the plot of Netflix’s The Killer?

Netflix’s The Killer is based on the French graphic novel of the same name by author Alexis Nolent, under the pen name Matz, and artist Luc Jacamon. The first volume was published in 1998 and the latest was in 2017. It is yet unknown which parts of the graphic novel will be adapted into the movie, so hopefully, there is a chance for sequels, provided The Killer turns out to be a success.

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s The Killer:

A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.

Who is cast in The Killer?

Netflix’s The Killer will be led by Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Michael Fassbender, who is known for his many projects like X-Men, 12 Years a Slave, Steve Jobs, Macbeth, and more. Fassbender will play the role of the titular killer, who develops a conscience during the movie. At one point the role was reportedly going to go to Brad Pitt.

Tilda Swinton was subsequently confirmed to be in the cast. The actress is most known for titles like Snowpiercer, The French Dispatch, Marvel’s Doctor Strange, and Netflix’s Okja.

Among the rumored actors and actresses to appear in the movie currently includes:

Kellan Rhude (Dexter: New Blood)

Monika Gossmann (Mank)

Caitlin Turner (Interview with the Vampire)

What’s the production status on The Killer?

Current production status: In production as of November 1st

Originally we were told the movie was set to enter production in September 2021 but then we learned that things have shifted back slightly with production actually starting from November 1st, 2021.

The globe-trotting movie will be filmed across multiple continents and countries with the current list of filming locations set to include:

New Orleans, United States

Dominican Republic

Chicago, United States

Paris, France

Filming reportedly took place in late November in Santo Domingo.

Alicia and Michael visiting a restaurant in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Michael’s upcoming movie The Killer is currently filming there. pic.twitter.com/fUXNLYrC6o — ɴᴏᴛ ᴀʟɪᴄɪᴀ ᴠɪᴋᴀɴᴅᴇʀ ⊛ (@AliciaVikanderD) November 24, 2021

According to one Tweet, production wrapped in France at the end of January 2022.

David Fincher yeni filmi The Killer’ın Fransa’daki çekimlerini tamamladı. Çekimler baharda Chicago’da devam edecek. Netflix’in yayınlayacağı filmin başrolleri Michael Fassbender’la Tilda Swinton’ın. pic.twitter.com/45Pv9NRcQI — bakınız (@bakiniz) January 30, 2022

According to a new ProductionWeekly listing, they state that the Louisiana unit for The Killer will operate from December 14th, 2021 through February 14th, 2022.

According to Screen Magazine, the movie moved its production to Chicago in February 2022. In their report, they state that filming will take place in part at Union Station in downtown Chicago, River West neighborhood near Chicago Avenue, Bucktown neighborhood near Fullerton and Western, and Halsted Street. They state that production will continue until March 17th, 2022 when all production is expected to end and the movie moves into post-production.

10 days after the initial expected filming end date for The Killer, Dwayne Barr (who is working on the production) stated that filming had wrapped on Instagram adding:

“And so it ends….We wrapped David Fincher’s “The Killer” last night. Thank you @emesserschmidt for the wrap gift. Too tired to express everything I desire to share. Kudos to Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton.”

When will The Killer be released on Netflix?

Considering its new November 2021 production start, we can probably expect Netflix’s The Killer to be released sometime in the second half of 2022 or even 2023.

Elsewhere, David Fincher is still expected to bring Chinatown to Netflix which serves as a prequel to the 1974 film of the same name. Netflix is also working on a number of other BOOM Studios! adaptations too.