8 Best Upcoming Movies on Netflix in September 2023

A new month brings new releases and September will be no different. Below, we’ll take a look at eight new movies set to arrive on Netflix globally (or specifically in the US for our licensed picks) over the next month.

Want to see the full list of what Netflix has in store for you throughout September 2023? We’ve got you covered in our comprehensive look into the new movies and series set to arrive throughout the month.

As always, we’ll be splitting this article up into two halves. The first covers the global Netflix Original releases that everyone will be able to watch. We’ll then cover some of the US-specific licensed movies on the way. Other regions’ availability on these movies will vary.

Without further ado, here’s our picks for the month:

Best New Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in September 2023

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

Coming to Netflix: September 27th

The news of Wes Anderson returning to the world of Roald Dahl is exciting enough on its own, but the fact we still know so little about this upcoming short (and the three other rumored shorts) is so exciting.

Set to debut first at the Venice Film Festival, the 39-minute long live-action main short set to release on Netflix is about “a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill to cheat at gambling.”

NOWHERE (2023)

Coming to Netflix: September 29th

Sticking with movies that have an air of mystery around them, we move onto NOWHERE, a new Spanish-language movie starring Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas.

Gunning for similar tones to the likes of Castaway, 127 Hours, or even Netflix’s The Platform, the movie is about a pregnant woman who has managed to escape her overpopulated and ruthless home country, but her problems continue when she’s stranded in the sea alone and with limited resources.

Love at First Sight

Coming to Netflix: September 15th

One of two romance titles we’ll feature on this list is this charming lower-budget movie from Ace Entertainment, the team behind XO, Kitty and To All The Boys.

Adapted from the novel by Jennifer E. Smith by Katie Lovejoy, the movie sees two young people fall in love on an overnight flight between New York and London. Will they be able to keep the magic alive once they touch down? You’ll get to find out when this 90-minute movie drops in the middle of the month.

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Coming to Netflix: September 22nd

Rounding out our Netflix Original picks for the month, we move on to the latest installment in the Spy Kids franchise, which you almost certainly have a take-it-or-leave-it attitude with.

Robert Rodriguez is behind the director’s chair with the new entry, seeing the children of secret agents having to gear up themselves to take down a criminal that’s unleashed a computer virus that controls all electronic devices.

See more about Spy Kids: Armageddon in our preview for the upcoming movie.

Best New Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Coming to Netflix: September 1st

Netflix is getting some excellent World War II titles in September with the HBO Steven Spielberg produced Band of Brothers and The Pacific both hitting the service midway through the month. Hacksaw Ridge from Lionsgate is another excellent WW2 movie that drops on the first.

Praised for the direction and cinematography by Mel Gibson, the gritty and intense feature based on a the true story sees Andrew Garfield play a man who is a conscientious objector but never the less serves in the US military as a combat medic.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Coming to Netflix: September 1st

Netflix, as you may know, is gearing up for release of Aardman’s long awaited sequel to Chicken Run come December. Sadly, the original movie is leaving Netflix next month but in its place comes another Aardman classic.

This movie sees the inventor Wallace and his loyal dog investigating a mysterious creature that’s threatening to shut down the annual giant vegetable competition.

It’s wacky, bizarre and a perfect primer for Netflix’s own Wallace & Gromit movie coming in 2024.

Love Again (2023)

Coming to Netflix: September 2nd

Hitting Netflix exactly 120 days following its theatrical debut, the romantic comedy movie headlined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan makes its SVOD debut on Netflix early next month.

Grieving her late fiancé, Mira texts his old number, unaware it’s now Rob’s. Rob, a journalist, is moved by her messages. Tasked with profiling superstar Celine Dion, he seeks Celine’s aid to meet Mira and win her heart.

The split between critics and audiences on this movie is extreme. On RottenTomatoes the divide is most prominent with the movie having a 24% from critics and a 91% from audiences and we suspect that trend will continue once it hits Netflix.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Coming to Netflix: September 12th

If you can believe it, it’s been a decade since the influential and Oscar-nominated biopic on Jordan Belfort was released in theaters. Documenting greed to the most extreme, you’ll follow his early journey learning the ropes on Wall Street to running his own firm, eventually facing off against the United States federal government.

With Killers of the Flower Moon imminently hitting theaters (before sadly going to Netflix rival, Apple TV+), this is an excellent one to watch to get prepped for a new Scorsese epic.

What are you looking forward to checking out in September? Let us know in the comments.