Comic Book Adaptations Coming Soon to Netflix

Comic book movies and TV shows are some of the most popular titles in existence right now. Marvel and DC dominate the space but Netflix has plenty of their own superhero and comic book adaptations too. Here’s a look at every single one in development right now.

Through its own lineup and leaning on libraries from the likes of Boom!, Dark Horse and others, Netflix has a stunning lineup albeit its past performance is rocky to say the least.

Let’s break down every comic book adaptation coming soon to Netflix.

Boom! Studios

Back in April 2020, Netflix signed a first-look deal with the comic book publisher Boom! Studios but they first started collaborating really starting in 2019.

To date, no projects have actually been released but plenty is on the way.

Here’s a brief look at the 6 announced Boom! Studios adaptations with a full preview of all six available here.

BRZRKR – Keanu Reeves will voice and star in both a live-action adaptation and an anime project too.

– Keanu Reeves will voice and star in both a live-action adaptation and an anime project too. Mech Cadets – Set to release in 2023, this new animated series is coming from Polygon Pictures.

– Set to release in 2023, this new animated series is coming from Polygon Pictures. Last Sons of America – Peter Dinklage is notably attached for this sci-fi adaptation being produced by 6th & Idaho Productions.

– Peter Dinklage is notably attached for this sci-fi adaptation being produced by 6th & Idaho Productions. Something is Killing the Children – Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House) to adapt this horror series.

– Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House) to adapt this horror series. The Killer – David Fincher directed feature film starring Tilda Swinton and Michael Fassbender. Based on the graphic novel by Alexis Nolent.

– David Fincher directed feature film starring Tilda Swinton and Michael Fassbender. Based on the graphic novel by Alexis Nolent. The Unsound – First announced back in 2019, this adaptation is being directed by David F. Sandberg.

Millarworld

Netflix acquired Millarworld back in 2017 with the streamer now owning the rights to the majority of works published by Scottish comic writer, Mark Millar.

So far two Millarworld projects have been released on Netflix. That includes the canceled Jupiter’s Legacy that was released in the summer of 2021 and the anime series, Super Crooks.

We’ve got an expanded look at every Millarworld project coming up on Netflix but here’s a brief overview of every upcoming project that’s in development.

American Jesus – Reportedly already filmed, the action-comedy will be a multi-lingual series and is about Jesus Christ returning to Earth.

– Reportedly already filmed, the action-comedy will be a multi-lingual series and is about Jesus Christ returning to Earth. Super Crooks – will be adapted into a live-action series format sitting alongside the anime project.

– will be adapted into a live-action series format sitting alongside the anime project. The Magic Order – This series is akin to Harry Potter in that it’s about a magic order. Development was halted back in 2020 but it looks to be back in development.

There are also a lot of announced Netflix projects but without much details on their development since their initial announcement. These titles include:

Empress

Huck

King of Spies

Night Club

Prodigy

Reborn

Sharkey The Bounty Hunter

Space Bandits

Dark Horse Entertainment

Back in May 2019, Dark Horse Entertainment signed a first-look agreement with Netflix.

So far, the two companies have collaborated with The Umbrella Academy (produced by Universal Television) and Polar.

You can see an expanded breakdown of Dark Horse Entertainment titles coming to Netflix here.

Here’s what’s next from Dark Horse Comics on Netflix:

Dept. H – Alice Waddington is on board to direct this movie about a daughter traveling to a deep-sea facility to find her father.

– Alice Waddington is on board to direct this movie about a daughter traveling to a deep-sea facility to find her father. Grendel – Andrew Dabb is heading up this new TV show based on the comic by Matt Wagner.

– Andrew Dabb is heading up this new TV show based on the comic by Matt Wagner. Lady Killer – Blake Lively is attached to this action thriller about a 1950s housewife who also is a highly-trained killer.

– Blake Lively is attached to this action thriller about a 1950s housewife who also is a highly-trained killer. Mystery Girl – Tiffany Haddish is to produce and star in this mystery drama about a woman named Trine who has no recollection of who she is.

– Tiffany Haddish is to produce and star in this mystery drama about a woman named Trine who has no recollection of who she is. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – Produced by Gaumont and 88 Pictures, this is a brand new animated series about a great rabbit warrior.

– Produced by Gaumont and 88 Pictures, this is a brand new animated series about a great rabbit warrior. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 – Confirmed to arrive in 2022, the third season of The Umbrella Academy will introduce the Sparrows.

Image Comics

It’s worth noting that Image Comics is also involved in many of the Millarworld projects too both on the publishing side and listed as production companies on the Netflix projects too.

Bone – Originally self-published by Jeff Smith, Image Comics published issues 21 through 27. It’s set to be adapted as an animated series.

– Originally self-published by Jeff Smith, Image Comics published issues 21 through 27. It’s set to be adapted as an animated series. Nocterra – TV show based on the comic series by Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel. Comes through Roberto Patino’s overall deal with Netflix.

– TV show based on the comic series by Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel. Comes through Roberto Patino’s overall deal with Netflix. The Old Guard 2 – A sequel to the Charlize Theron superhero movie that debuted in 2021.

DC Comics

DC Comics are a subsidiary of Warner Brothers and as such, much of their output is now primarily focused on the HBO Max platform.

With that said, there are a couple of DC titles that are coming to Netflix globally in the near future with plenty more still licensed to Netflix as well.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – After becoming a hit for Netflix in 2021, Sweet Tooth is set to return for a second season.

– After becoming a hit for Netflix in 2021, Sweet Tooth is set to return for a second season. The Sandman – Neil Gaiman is involved with this highly anticipated DC adaptation set to arrive in 2022.

Other Comic Book Adaptations Coming to Netflix

Astérix – A new TV miniseries set to release in 2023 based on the French comic strip.

– A new TV miniseries set to release in 2023 based on the French comic strip. Ball and Chain – Feature film with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt set to star. Based on the comic by Scott Lobdell.

– Feature film with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt set to star. Based on the comic by Scott Lobdell. Button Man: The Killing Game – 6th & Idaho Productions are adapting this movie based on the comic strip by John Wagner. Brian Helgeland on board to direct.

Raising Dion Season 2 is coming to Netflix on February 1st. Based on the comic by Dennis Liu.

is coming to Netflix on February 1st. Based on the comic by Dennis Liu. The Archies – Based on the comic book characters from Archie comics, Zoya Akhtar will direct this live-action musical set in 1960s India.

– Based on the comic book characters from Archie comics, Zoya Akhtar will direct this live-action musical set in 1960s India. The Hated – Set to be adapted from the independent comic book by David F. Walker. Michael Starrbury is helming the potential live-action Western series.

Have we missed any of the major comic book adaptations coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.