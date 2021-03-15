David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Netflix’s upcoming noir thriller The Killer starring Michael Fassbender is finally moving forward in 2021. After being in active and passive development for over a decade, Netflix has acquired the rights to the film from Paramount and is quickly moving it ahead.

Netflix’s The Killer will be directed by Golden Globes winner and Oscar nominee David Fincher, who is known for such critically acclaimed hits as Gone Girl, Mank, The Social Network, Mindhunter, Zodiac, Se7en and many more. In fact, Fincher will be reuiniting with Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker for Netflix’s The Killer. Walker also wrote the Oscar-winning The Wolfman and the 1999 film Sleepy Hollow that starred Johnny Depp. Ceán Chaffin, Fincher’s longtime producing partner, is producing.

What is the plot of Netflix’s The Killer?

Netflix’s The Killer is based on the French graphic novel of the same name by author Alexis Nolent, under the pen name Matz, and artist Luc Jacamon. The first volume was published in 1998 and the latest was in 2017. It is yet unknown which parts of the graphic novel will be adapted into the movie, so hopefully there is a chance for sequels, provided The Killer turns out to be a success.

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s The Killer:

A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.

Who is cast in The Killer?

Netflix’s The Killer will be lead by Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Michael Fassbender, who is known for his many projects like X-Men, 12 Years a Slave, Steve Jobs, Macbeth and more. Fassbender will play the role of the titular killer, who develops a conscience during the movie. At one point the role was supposed to go to Brad Pitt.

What’s the production status on The Killer?

Current production status: Active development (Last updated: 03/14/2021)

Currently, Netflix’s The Killer is being developed and is being eyed to enter production in September 2021.

When will The Killer be released on Netflix?

Considering a September 2021 production start, we can probably expect Netflix’s The Killer to be released sometime in the second half of 2022 or even 2023.