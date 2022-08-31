‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

In collaboration with BioWare, Netflix is working on anime series based on the world of the popular video game franchise, Dragon Age. The six episodes of Dragon Age: Absolution will be coming to Netflix in December 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about Dragon Age: Absolution on Netflix.

Although Mass Effect (which is rumored to be getting a TV series at Amazon Prime Video) is the flagship game franchise of Bioware, Dragon Age has a special place in many people’s hearts.

Outside the main series (which consists of 3 video game releases), the universe of Dragon Age has been expanded through various spin-off games, novels, comics, and even a tabletop role-playing game.

Dragon Age: Absolution is the third animated series of the franchise, coming after the 2010s Warden’s Fall and 2011’s Redemption, but Absolution will be the biggest Dragon Age animated series to date.

Producing the series is Reddog Culture House, a South Korean studio.

The studio is no stranger to Netflix projects having worked on Netflix’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Centaurworld, and The Seven Deadly Sins.

Writing the story for Dragon Age: Absolution is Mairghread Scott, who previously worked on the animated Guardians of the Galaxy cartoon for Disney XD.

When is Dragon Age: Absolution coming to Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t given an exact release date. However, we can confirm that the series will be released sometime in December 2022.

With that said, we’re hearing the series is currently eying a December 9th, 2022 Netflix release date.

What is the plot of Dragon Age: Absolution?

At the time of writing, there is very little known about the plot of Dragon Age: Absolution, however, we do know where the story will take place.

For the first time in the history of Dragon Age, the Tevinter Imperium will be seen on screen. In the video games, the Tevinter Imperium has only ever been mentioned by name, so for many Dragon Age fans, a first look at the ancient human empire will be a must-watch.

Netflix themselves state that the series “features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore” adding that those characters includes “elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises.”

Once we’ve learned more about the plot of Dragon Age: Absolution, we’ll be sure to update the synopsis with all the relevant information.

journey to Tevinter in DRAGON AGE: ABSOLUTION, coming soon to Netflix #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/bCGjLxm69D — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2022

Who are the cast members of Dragon Age: Absolution?

The cast has yet to be revealed but we expect to learn more extremely soon.

What is the episode count of Dragon Age: Absolution?

It’s been confirmed that the series will arrive with six episodes. Runtimes and the names of the episodes are yet to be revealed.

Are you excited for the release of Dragon Age: Absolution on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!