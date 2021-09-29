Dutch War-Drama ‘The Forgotten Battle’ is Coming to Netflix in October 2021

One of the most exciting movies coming to Netflix in October 2021 is the Dutch war drama The Forgotten Battle. We expect The Forgotten Battle to be one of the top highlights on Netflix in October. Below is everything you need to know about The Forgotten Battle, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Forgotten Battle is an upcoming Dutch Netflix Original war drama directed by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. and is officially the first Netlfix produced Dutch Original movie.

Netflix has a habit of breaking records with its expensive productions, and while The Forgotten Battle hasn’t broken the record for the most expensive Dutch production ever, it is the second most expensive thanks to its €14 million budget.

When is The Forgotten Battle Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can confirm that The Forgotten Battle will be released globally outside of on Netflix on Friday, October 15th, 2021.

The feature has already premiered in theatres when it made its debut on June 5th, 2021.

What is the plot of The Forgotten Battle?

Told through the perspective of three different participators of the Battle of the Scheldt, a Dutch axis pilot, a British air pilot, and a female resistance fighter from Zeeland.

What is the Battle of the Scheldt?

Taking place between October 2nd, and November 8th, 1944, the Battle of the Scheldt was a series of military operations led by the First Canadian Army and aided by Polish and British units. The objective of the operations was to take control of the Scheldt River from Axis forces and establish a shipping route into Antwerp that could supply Allied forced in North-West Europe.

The battle was one of the bloodiest, and most important of the entire campaign for the First Candian Army. Across the five weeks of fighting a total of 12,873 Allied casualties were reported, with half of the losses coming from the Canadian army.

Despite the importance of taking the Scheldt River being raised by multiple officials of the Allied forces, British General Bernard Montgomery instead favored the importance of what would be the disastrous military plan of Operation Market Garden.

In hindsight had Allied Forces prioritized the taking of the Scheldt River it could have stopped the retreat of the German 15th Army from France, and aided the Allied advance into the Axis-controlled Netherlands, and thus the invasion of Germany. Without the shipping route to Antwerp, US forces were unable to receive the necessary supplies needed during the invasion of the Netherlands.

Who are the cast members of Battle of the Scheldt?

Below are all of the confirmed main and supporting cast members of Battle of the Scheldt:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Marinus van Staveren Gijs Blom The Letter for the King | Boys | Dead & Beautiful William Sinclair Jamie Flatters Liar | So Awkward | Flat TV Teuntje Visser Susan Radder Spring | Horizon | Oogappels Doctor Visser Jan Bijvoet Peaky Blinders | Embrace of the Serpent | The Broken Circle Breakdown Tony Turner Tom Felton Harry Potter Franchise | Rise of the Planet of the Apes | The Flash Henk Schneijder Coen Bril The East | Black Widow John Theo Barklem-Biggs The F1rst Team | Make Up | White Gold Nigel Scott Reid White House Farm | Carnival Row | Line of Duty Janna Marthe Schneider Kongo | Gevoel voor Tumor | Cordon Dirk Visser Ronald Kalter The East | Flikken Rotterdam | Salmon of Knowledge Oberst Berghof Justus von Dohnányi Downfall | Das Experiment | Tatort Pim den Oever Mark van Eeuwen Flikken Rotterdam | King of the Road | The Rise of the Viking Captain Sinclair Richard Dillane Argo | Oranges and Sunshine | The Dark Knight Sergeant Mackay Gordon Morris The Terror | Sea of Souls | Schemers

What is the runtime The Forgotten Battle?

Just like many war dramas, the runtime exceeds two hours and has a total runtime of 124 minutes.

What languages is The Forgotten Battle available in?

Multiple languages are spoken throughout the movie, which include Dutch, German, and English.

When and where did the production of The Forgotten Battle take place?

Many of the locations filmed took place throughout the Netherlands and Belgium, such as;

Middelburg, Zeeland, Netherlands

Vlissingen, Zeeland, Netherlands

Brouwershaven, Zeeland, Netherlands

Sint-Truiden, Belgium

Veere, Zeeland, Netherlands

Sluis, Zeeland, Netherlands

Hasselt, Belgium

Sint-Anna ter Muiden, Netherlands

Filming also took place in Lithuania.

Principal photography began on October 14th, 2019, and came to an end by March 4th, 2020. Just narrowly avoiding any delays from the global pandemic.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Forgotten Battle on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!