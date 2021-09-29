Emma Corrin Netflix Movie ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’: What We Know So Far

Netflix and Sony’s 3000 Pictures are teaming up together to produce a new adaptation of D. H. Lawrence’s classic novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover with The Crown’s breakout star Emma Corrin at its center. The film is part of the overall first-look partnership deal between Netflix and Sony that was struck earlier this year.

Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover will be directed by The Mustang helmer Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, who also directed episodes for Mrs. America and The Act. David Magee wrote the script for the film. Magee’s credits include Finding Neverland, Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns and the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Academy Award nominee Laurence Mark and Academy Award nominees Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing. Marisa Paiva and Nikki Cooper are the executives overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

What’s the plot of Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

Based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel, a story well ahead of its time, we follow the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with. Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realizes that she has fallen heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.

Who is cast in Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

At the center of Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover will be Emma Corrin who immediately became a breakout star after portraying Lady Diana Spencer in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown. She will be joined by Jack O’Connell (Godless, SAS: Rogue Heroes) and Matthew Duckett (A Confession, Demetrinox).

What’s the production status of Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

Production for Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover originally was only given a broad fall 2021 filming start date but we can confirm that filming got underway in London on September 13th, 2021.

A local news report in Wales suggests that some filming has taken place at the iconic Lake Vyrnwy in Northern Wales. They suggest they filmed there on September 20th “near the northern section of the lake as well as the main dam”.

Other reports suggest filming also took place around Snowdonia (the UK’s highest mountain range).

Emma Corrin filming Lady Chatterley's Lover today in North Wales, September 13 pic.twitter.com/qw3GDLq9Hq — emma corrin source (@corrinsource) September 13, 2021

What’s the Netflix release date for Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

Netflix and Sony haven’t set an official date for Lady Chatterley’s Lover, but we would expect it to be released on the streamer sometime in 2022.