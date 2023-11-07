The Railway Men Indian Thriller Mini-Series: Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Netflix India’s answer to Chernobyl, The Railway Men, is coming to Netflix in November 2023. We’ve got everything you need to know about The Railway Men, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Railway Men is an upcoming Indian Netflix original Hindi-language historical thriller created by Shiv Rawail. The series is produced by production studio YRF Entertainment, with Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, Jonathan Reiman, and Akshaye Widhani as the executive producers.

The release of The Railwaymen on Netflix will begin the streaming service’s multi-year “creative partnership” with Yash Raj Films.

When is The Railway Men Netflix release date?

Netflix has confirmed that The Railwaymen will be released exclusively on the streaming service on November 18, 2023.

What is the plot of The Railway Men?

The plot of The Railway Men is centered around the “unsung” heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, when a deadly cloud of toxic gas escaped from an American pesticide plant, resulting in the deaths and injuries of thousands of innocent people.

Who are the cast members of The Railway Men?

The five confirmed cast members of The Railway Men are as follows;

Madhavan

Kay Kay Menon

Divyendu Sharma

Babil Khan

Priitamm Jaiswal as Kishore

The famous and award-winning actor, writer, director, and producer Madhavan will star in only his second Netflix Original after starring in the series Decoupled. Outside of Netflix, he has also made a name for himself on Amazon Prime in movies such as Silence and Maara.

Kay Kay Menon, who previously starred in movies such as Haider, Black Friday, and Gulaal, will make his Netflix debut in The Railway Men.

Divyendu Sharma will also be making his Netflix debut in the miniseries. He is known for starring in the television series Mizapur and films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Cashmere Baddoor, and Shukranu.

Babil Khan was recently seen in the Netflix comedy Friday Night Plan in the lead role of Siddharth Menon.

Priitamm Jaiswal will make their Netflix debut in The Railway Men.

What is the episode count?

The mini-series has a total of four episodes.

Runtimes and episode titles for each episode have yet to be revealed.

In which language can The Railway Men be streamed?

The series was filmed in Hindi. However, it remains unclear if other Indian languages were used in the filming of The Railway Men.

When and where did filming for The Railway Men take place?

Filming reportedly took place in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, which started on December 2nd, 2021. It’s unclear when filming came to an end, but the status of production didn’t change to post-production until September 18th, 2023.

