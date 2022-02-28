First Look at Netflix’s ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ Season 4 Revealed

Netflix has just unveiled the first teaser trailer for F1: Drive to Survive season 4 alongside a bunch of new screen captures of the new season set to arrive on Netflix globally in March 2022 ahead of the brand new Formula 1 season.

Pre-season testing on the new season has already gotten underway for the new season but that wasn’t broadcast. Netflix is releasing the new season the same weekend as Bahrain testing is broadcasted live around the world and the weekend before the first race weekend in Bahrain.

The trailer below gives us some insight into who will be interviewed in the new season with Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, Daniel Riccardo, Lewis Hamilton, Christian Horner and others all sitting down to walk us through last season.

Last season ended with a fair bit of controversy so it’ll be interesting to see how that’s portrayed on screen especially given the show’s criticism in certain circles of being overdramatic and unrepresentative of the actual sport.

Netflix has also released a handful of other screenshots of the upcoming season.

Netflix has also reportedly commissioned a fifth season of F1: Drive to Survive meaning we’ll get to see all the drama from the 2022 season play out on the streaming service too. It’s going to be a big season for F1 given the massive rule changes and grid shakeup.

Box to Box Films, the production company behind F1: Drive to Survive, are currently hard at work docuseries coming exclusively to Netflix.

Among their upcoming projects includes a docu-series following men and women’s pro tennis players throughout the ATP, WTA, and Grand Slam tournaments.

They’re also working on a golf documentary series with Vox Media described as “an immersive documentary series following top professional golfers across a season including all four major tournaments.”

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in March 2022, keep an eye on our respective country guides via our coming soon to Netflix section.