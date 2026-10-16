The Dane Cook Documentary About His $12 Million Betrayal Making Netflix Streaming Debut in November

The documentary charting one of comedy’s most bizarre betrayals is heading to Netflix next month. Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story makes its subscription streaming debut on Netflix in the United States on Thursday, November 6th, 2026, following a brief run on digital storefronts.

Funny Money is a licensed title rather than a Netflix Original. It’s distributed by UpStreamFlix and was produced by Score G Productions, Abrupt Entertainment, Superfinger Entertainment, and BKS Crew Productions.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

The film has had quite the journey to get here. It was originally commissioned by Canadian network Super Channel under the title Brace for Impact: The Dane Cook Story, with Cook himself serving as an executive producer. It eventually held its world premiere at the Aero Theatre in Los Angeles on September 18th, 2026, followed by a Q&A with Cook, before arriving on digital platforms on September 29th.

What is Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story about?

If you were around in the mid-2000s, you’ll remember just how big Dane Cook was. At his peak around 2005 and 2006, he was arguably the most commercially successful stand-up alive. His album Retaliation became the best-selling comedy album in decades, and he sold out Madison Square Garden multiple times.

Behind the scenes, though, things were unravelling. In 2008, Cook’s half-brother and business manager, Darryl McCauley, was charged with embezzling at least $12 million from him. McCauley had been quietly withdrawing sums of $20,000, $50,000 and even $100,000 at a time from Cook’s accounts without the comedian noticing. The scheme only came to light after Cook hired a new business manager and questions started being asked about his finances.

In the trailer, Cook describes his brother as “a person who spent so much time pretending to be something he wasn’t.”

The detail that’s grabbed the most headlines? The documentary reveals that some of the cash was wrapped in plastic and stashed inside containers of pasta sauce.

McCauley and his wife, Erika, pleaded guilty to larceny, embezzlement and other charges and were ordered to pay back the $12 million, though Cook believes the real figure could be higher. The film also sets out to answer lingering questions about where the money went and what became of McCauley after he served his sentence and seemingly vanished.

Despite the heavy subject matter, the film isn’t all doom and gloom. Cook revisits the ordeal with a healthy dose of humor, and says finishing the documentary has given him a measure of relief and closure, while hinting there’s still more of the story to tell.

Who’s involved in Funny Money?

The documentary is directed and written by Brett Harvey (Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath Story), with Rocky Mudaliar and Adam Scorgie producing.

Cook, who has kept a relatively low profile in recent years, serves as the film’s primary narrator. Also appearing are Al Del Bene, Mark Clifford, Luke Ernenwein, Richard Pollmann, Erika Montesi, Guy Venuti, and Richard Feldstein.

Funny Money arrives at the tail end of a month in which Netflix has gone all-in on comedy documentaries. As our October 2026 documentary roundup notes, five of the month’s docs focus on comedy figures, from Lorne and Who Is Martin Mull? to Judd Apatow’s Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald, which landed today (though our review wasn’t kind). Still to come are Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story, The One About Matthew Perry, and the Jimmy Kimmel-produced SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of.

It’s also the latest third-party documentary to make its SVOD debut on Netflix US this fall, following September arrivals Folktales, Tribeca 25, The AI Doc, and Red Bull’s climbing doc Girl Climber. For everything else heading your way next month, check out our full list of what’s coming to Netflix in November 2026.

Will you be checking out Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story when it hits Netflix on November 6th? Let us know in the comments below.