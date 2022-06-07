‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2: Netflix Estimated Release & What To Expect

Ginny and Georgia season 2 has wrapped filming and is now in post-production at Netflix. Here’s a roundup of everything we know so far about the show’s second outing, including who’s returning, what we can expect from the story (including exclusive details on a new character), and when season 2 of Ginny and Georgia should be on Netflix.

Please note: this preview was initially published in March 2021 and was last updated in May 2022 to reflect new updates.

Created by Sarah Lampert, the first season of Ginny and Georgia first touched down on Netflix on February 24th, 2021 with 10 episodes.

Following the death of Georgia’s husband, the series sees Ginny and Georgia leaving Texas to relocate to a smaller town to start afresh. Without delving into too many potential spoilers, the series explored some heavy topics including crime, race, and self-harm, as well as expected content like marriage, friendships, and family dramas.

Here’s everything you need to know about the future of Ginny and Georgia on Netflix, including renewal status, what the series could cover, and what the fans are saying about the new family drama.

How well did Ginny and Georgia perform on Netflix?

Thanks to numerous sources, we can tell how well Ginny and Georgia performed on Netflix, and perhaps what’s most interesting is that a rather well-known pop star gave the show a big boost in viewership shortly after release.

We’re referring to Taylor Swift who was included in the show in a rather throwaway joke line about how many men one of the characters in the show had gone through, comparing it to the list of Swift exes over the years.

According to FlixPatrol top 10 data, the show survived for 48 days in the United States’ top 10 lists and 44 days in the UK’s top 10 lists. The show also performed well in South Africa, most of Mainland Europe, and Australia.

As of September 2021, the show ranks #6 in the top shows for 2021. This is the conclusion after counting up the world’s top 10 data.

In the United States, the show lasted for 7 weeks on the Nielsen top 10 racking up over 4,247 million viewing minutes in total while in the top 10s.

On IMDb PRO, the show debuted at #14 and the week after shot up to #3 which coincides with the week Swift Tweeted.

Finally, Netflix themselves released viewership data for the show on April 20th, 2021 as part of its Q1 2021 investor letter. They revealed, using their 2-minute viewing metric, that 52,000,000 people checked out the show.

Additional data in late September 2021 revealed that Ginny and Georgia had clocked up 381 million viewing hours placing it #10 on the viewing hours chart.

The series also charted in the top 10s again in 2022 which is a rare occurrence. We dove into why the show returning to the top 10s was rare here.

When was Ginny and Georgia renewed for season 2 at Netflix?

It took just shy of 2 months after the release of the series before we got word that Ginny and Georgia would be returning with the cast producing a video announcing the new season in April 2021.

In a statement released by the creators of the show, Debra J. Fisher and Sarah Lampert, the pair said “We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny and Georgia,” adding “We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for season 2.”

Given the video above and updates to IMDb and other databases, we can safely assume the return of the following cast members:

La Torraca as Austin

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Sara Waisglass as Maxine

Felix Mallard as Marcus

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen

When is production on Ginny and Georgia season 2 starting and when will season 2 be on Netflix?

Despite being renewed in April 2021, production hasn’t been as fast-moving as similar titles in the genre like Virgin River.

Instead, we finally got word that a production date had been scheduled in September 2021. We can reveal that the series is currently eying a November 29th production start date and then run all the way through to April 8th, 2021. It shares a somewhat similar schedule to Firefly Lane season 2 meaning we’ll likely see the two releases close to each other again.

In mid-October, the official Instagram page for the show revealed that they were in the process of “gearing up to film season two”. Debra Fisher also teased that production was getting close by posting on Instagram a picture with Brianne Howey saying “S2 coming in hot”.

Debra Fisher, who serves as the showrunner for Ginny and Georgia posted on November 30th that cameras were rolling and that season 2 was in production on Instagram.

The clapper, seen below, confirms that James Genn will direct the first episode. Danishka Esterhazy will also have her directorial debut on the show while Anya Adams will return to the director’s chair. Also in the director’s chair this season is Audrey Cummings and James Genn.

Filming will once again take place in Toronto in Canada with Blue Ice Pictures, Critical Content, and Dynamic Television all involved with the production.

In December 2021, Tony Gentry provided a small update on how filming is going on Twitter.

fantastic. you all are going to love it — Toni Gentry (@antoniabgentry) December 9, 2021

Filming on block 3 concluded on March 4th, 2022. We know there are at least 4 filming blocks.

The series was filmed once again in Coburg, Ontario according to a public notice on the local region’s website. Filming took place in the town between February 22nd and the 25th at locations including:

Victoria Park

Victoria Hall

King Steet West from Third Street to Hibernia Street

Filming wrapped on Ginny and Georgia on April 23rd, 2022 according to an Instagram post by Antonia Gentry. Showrunner Debra Fisher responded by saying “Been a wild season 2.”

This was then confirmed by Netflix France on May 9th, 2022 who repeated that season 2 had finished filming.

Fin de tournage pour la saison 2 de Ginny & Georgia ! Prooooochainement ! pic.twitter.com/gia2EsmFvr — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) May 9, 2022

When will Ginny & Georgia season 2 be on Netflix?

No release date or even window has been officially announced.

Given the production schedule outlined above, our best estimate right now is that Ginny and Georgia season 2 will squeeze onto Netflix in mid-to-late 2022.

Aaron Ashmore joins the Ginny & Georgia season 2 cast

In January 2022, it was announced that Aaron Ashmore (known for X-Men and, more recently, a recurring role in Netflix’s Locke & Key) would be joining the cast for season 2.

According to reports, Ashmore will be playing Gil Timmins (Georgia’s ex and Austin’s father) who has been out of Georgia’s life after he was charged with embezzlement and sent to jail.

What’s on Netflix can also report that a new recurring character called Simone will feature throughout season 2.

Described as a Boston native, Simone is Zion’s new girlfriend in season 2 and is a criminal defense attorney who’s smart, professional, and does a lot of pro bono work. She’s forced into an uncomfortable position with the arrival of Ginny and Georgia (who is Zion’s ex) at her door.

What will/could happen in season 2 of Ginny and Georgia?

Spoilers ahead! If you haven’t finished season one, don’t read any further!

Obviously, the biggest question concerning viewers is Georgia’s potential involvement in the death and disappearance of her previous husband. We could see the series take a really dark turn if the consequences of her actions eventually catch up with her. We’ve already seen several figures from the familys’ past re-emerge, and we expect to see more of this in a potential season 2.

At the end of season one, we saw Ginny and Austin leave under unhappy circumstances. We’re sure they’ll turn up safe and sound, but their mom will have to face up to her actions that caused them to skip town. We also predict that their dad, Zion, will leave Boston for Wellsbury to be closer with his kids. If there are still sparks present between him and Georgia, this could create tension in her new relationship with Paul.

The close of season one also saw Ginny’s personal life become a bit of a mess. Will season 2 see Ginny reconcile with her friendship group, or will things get even messier? After cheating on her boyfriend, Hunter, we expect Ginny will explore things with her bad-boy neighbor, Marcus.

Back in May 2021, Antonia Gentry teased what we can expect from season 2 saying:

“It’s a roller coaster ride. Even I don’t know the full details, but I am on the edge of my seat. I know it’s going to be a full package of just excitement and plot, and craziness,”

In the meantime, fans of the show can see the cast join David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes in The Afterparty special for the show.

Before we conclude we should note that crew member of the series Lohengrin Zapiain sadly passed away with many of the cast members paying tribute.

Scott Porter posted a tribute on Instagram saying:

A month ago the #GinnyAndGeorgia crew heartbreakingly lost one of our own, an incredible man and camera operator, Lohengrin Zapiain. We have dedicated this season to him and are reminded of him each time we clap the sticks before a take. We were so incredibly fortunate to have worked with him and become his friend on this little show. He loved his family fiercely and we have a GoFundMe set up to help support them through these difficult times. If you feel so moved by this post to give, or are able to help, you can do so at the link in my bio. It’s doesn’t have to be #GivingTuesday to give on a Tuesday. Thank you all, and thank you Loh! We miss you.

Are you looking forward to watching season 2 of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.