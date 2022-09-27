Dark Horse Comic Series Adaptation ‘Grendel’ Canceled at Netflix

Netflix was due to adapt and release the Dark Horse comic Grendel adaptation but as of September 2022, the project is no longer moving forward. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Grendel.

Grendel was an upcoming Netflix Original superhero crime-action series created by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural, Resident Evil) and based on the Dark Horse comic by author Matt Wagner. Netflix’s expansive deal with Dark Horse Comics was renewed in August 2022.

The series was given an 8-episode order back in September 2021.

Dark Horse Entertainment is behind the production of the series, with executive producers Andrew Dabb, Matt Wagner, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, and Chris Tongue also behind the project. Pete Corona was the executive behind the project at Netflix.

Netflix canceled Grendel in September 2022

TheWrap reported that Grendel was no longer moving forward at Netflix in September 2022.

According to their report, “the show’s producers have the opportunity to shop the project externally if they choose to and find the best home for their show, but no other details were given.”

This is Andrew Dabb’s second Netflix cancelation in 2022, although his first show did manage to see the light of day on Netflix. We’re referring to Resident Evil which received a swift cancelation after poor reviews and viewership that cratered in its third week on Netflix.

What is Grendel?

Created by American author Matt Wagner, Grendel is a long-running comic book series first published in 1982 by Comico. Eventually, the comic moved publication to Dark Horse.

Grendel is the alter-ego and masked identity of Hunter Rose, a successful author, an assassin who eventually takes control of New York City’s organized crime ring.

In the early years of Grendel’s publication, financial troubles with the comics publisher Comico lead to the abrupt end of its first run, to which Wagner now considers the early stories as his rough draft for the character. Eventually, Wagner returned to write more stories about Grendel in a new series of comics where he would change the villain’s origin story.

A beloved villain, Grendel was ranked as IGN’s 88th-greatest villain of all time. Considering the number of rogues within Marvel and DC Comics, ranking 88th is quite the achievement.

What is the plot of Grendel?

Hunter Rose is a gifted fencer, writer, and assassin, who seeks to avenge the death of his lost love. Rather than taking down the criminal underworld, Hunter asks himself, why not join them instead?

Who were the cast members of Grendel?

Cast in the lead role of Hunter Rose, the enigmatic villain Grendel is Abubakr Ali. Fans of The CW series Katy Keene will recognize Ali as the character of Raj Patel. The actor has also starred in Power Book 2 as Sebastian ‘Bash’ Kamal-Stern, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond as Dev.

The news of his casting was groundbreaking because he was the first Arab Muslim actor to lead a comic book adaptation.

The further eight confirmed cast members of Grendel are;

Brittany Allen – Annabelle Wright

Julian Black Antelope – Argent

Kevin Corrigan – Barry Palumbo

Andy Mientus –

Emma Ho – Stacy Palumbo

Jaime Ray Newman

Erik Palladino

Madeline Zima

What is the production status of Grendel?

Principal photography began on September 8th, 2021 with filming initially scheduled to run through December 2021.

The show was filmed under the codename Inkblot.

Filming eventually concluded in January 2022, according to an Instagram post by one of the show’s main star, Abubakr Ali, where he said:

“I’m a little late to this, but it’s a wrap on Season One of Grendel. This role took a toll on me y’all, emotionally, mentally, physically. But honestly, being with this cast and crew every day made it all feel like a joyful breeze. I’m so thankful for that gift. I can’t wait for y’all to see the beautiful work every single human involved put into this, and for y’all to experience the unhinged tragedy and chaos of Hunterrr Rose”

The show filmed in Vancouver, Canada, and also filmed in New York City.

Abubakr Ali back filming in Vancouver as Grendel/Hunter Rose on Netflix series #Grendel. @theAbubakrAli pic.twitter.com/8ScIUZxrCX — YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) January 10, 2022

The Canadian Director’s Guild recently reported that the series was in post-production as of September 2022 with picture post-production due to conclude on November 25th and sound post-production to conclude in March 2023.

When can we expect to see Grendel on Netflix?

With filming not expected to end until mid-December 2021, it’s a safe bet that it will be a significant wait before we see Grendel on Netflix.

At the earliest, we could see Grendel on Netflix in late 2022, but there’s a chance we may not see the show arrive until early 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching Grendel on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!