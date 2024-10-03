‘His & Hers’ Netflix Limited Series: Filming Underway & Everything We Know So Far

Netflix News and Previews

Picture: Marin Ireland, Tessa Thompson, and Jon Bernthal star in His & Hers.

Tessa Thompson (Creed) leads the cast of Netflix’s television adaptation of Alice Feeney’s novel. Filming is underway for the limited series, which will run until December 2024. Here’s everything we know so far about His & Hers on Netflix.

His & Hers is an upcoming Netflix Original limited series from William Oldroyd, who directs the first episode. Bill Dubuque and showrunner Dee Johnson co-wrote the series, and all three are executive producers alongside Jessica Chastain, Kristen Campo, and Tessa Thompson. Fifth Season is the producer. The series is an adaptation of Alice Feeney’s novel.

What is the plot of His & Hers?

A logline for His & Hers has been sourced from Deadline:

“Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a journalist. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega – the sleepy town where she grew up – Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: his and hers, which means someone is always lying.”

Who are the cast of His & Hers?

Tessa Thompson plays Anna. She is known for starring in Creed and playing the role of Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Netflix, Thompson has starred in movies such as Passing and Annihilation, distributed outside of the USA exclusively on Netflix. 

Tessa Thompson His And Hers Netflix Limited Series What We Know So Far

Picture: Tessa Thompson in Passing – AUM Group.

Jon Bernthal plays Detective Jack Harper. Bernthal is most well known for playing Frank Castle in the former Netflix Original series The Punisher and as Shane in The Walking Dead. He recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear in the episode “Fishes.”

Jon Bernthal His And Hers Netflix Limited Series What We Know So Far

Picture: Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle in The Punisher – ABC Signature/Disney

Marin Ireland plays Zoe. The Umbrella Academy fans will recognize her as Sissy Cooper. Ireland will star in the upcoming John Wayne Gacy Peacock series and previously starred in horror movies such as The Boogeyman, Birth/Rebirth, and Treat.

Marin Ireland His And Hers Netflix Limited Series What We Know So Far

Picture: Marin Ireland in The Umbrella Academy – Borderline Entertainment

Crystal Fox (Driving Miss Daisy) as Alice, Sunita Mani (GLOW) as Priya, Rebecca Rittenhouse (Blood & Oil) as Lexi, and Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) as Richard.

Cast His And Hers Netflix Limited Series What We Know So Far

Picture top left to bottom right: Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Pablo Schreiber.

Deadline reported on October 2nd that Poppy Liu (Hacks) and Chris Baur (The Wire) had joined the cast of His & Hers.

Poppy And Chris Cast His And Hers Netflix Limited Series What We Know So Far

Picture: Poppy Liu (left) and Chris Baur (right)

What is His & Hers production status?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming began in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 25th, 2024. Filming is scheduled to end on December 20th, 2024.

What is the episode count?

The limited series will have a total of six episodes.

When is His & Hers coming to Netflix?

Filming doesn’t end until late December 2024, so we aren’t expecting to see the series on Netflix until the second half of 2025 at the earliest. 

A Fall 2025 release is most likely.

Are you looking forward to watching His & Hers on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

