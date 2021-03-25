Sarah Paulson’s ‘Run’ Coming to Netflix Internationally Exclusively

Coming to Netflix Internationally in April 2021, is Hulu’s most successful original movie to date, Run. The horror-thriller is certain to attract millions of subscribers from around the globe as actress Sarah Paulson continues to be an incredible draw in whichever project she stars in.

Run is an American horror-thriller co-written and directed by Aneesh Chaganty. Hulu subscribers flocked to the screens when Run dropped on the streaming service in November 2020, and in record time became the most successful Original film release on the platform.

Naturally, fans of Sarah Paulson outside of the US have been eager to see in action once again, and that wish has come true with it exclusively coming to Netflix Internationally.

When is Run coming to Netflix Internationally?

Thanks to the release of the trailer we can confirm that Run is coming to Netflix Internationally on April 2nd, 2021.

For the reasons stated above Run won’t be coming to Netflix US as it is currently already available to stream on the platform Hulu, and has been since November 20th, 2020.

What is the plot of Run?

Since she was a child Chloe was raised in complete isolation by her other protective mother Diane. Now a teenager, Chloe begins to take retake control of her life, uncovering the dark secrets her mother has kept from her.

Who are the cast members of Run?

The cast of Run is relatively small, with actress Sarah Paulson as the standout star of the feature:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Diane Sherman Sarah Paulson 12 Years a Slave | Glass | Ratched Chloe Sherman Kiera Allen Run | Ethan & Skye Nurse Kammy Sara Sohn Fast & Furious 7 | Searching | Twin Peaks Mailman Tom Pat Healy Cheap Thrills | The Innkeepers | The Post Doctor Erik Athavale Fractured | Breakthrough | Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve Kathy Bates Sharon Bajer Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story | Incident in a Ghostland | The Atwood Stories Meeting Leader BJ Harrison Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2012 | Tooth Fairy

Run is the third project given the Netflix Original tag that actress Sarah Paulson has starred in. The Primetime Emmy winner previously starred in the global phenomenon Bird Box and the Ryan Murphy’s Ratched.

What is the runtime of Run?

Run’s official runtime is 90 minutes.

When and where did the production of Run take place?

Production took place in Winnipeg, Canada from October 31st, 2018 to December 18th, 2018.

Are you excited for the release of Run on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!