K-Drama ‘Green Mothers’ Club’: Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Joining a whole heap of exciting new K-Dramas in April is the upcoming drama Green Mothers’ Club. Starring a fantastic ensemble of talented actresses we expect Green Mothers’ Club to be very popular amongst subscribers this Spring. Here’s everything we know about Green Mothers’ Club season 1 on Netflix.

Green Mothers’ Club is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean drama series from cable network jTBC and written by screenwriter Shin Yi Won. The series is directed by Ra Ha Na.

When is Green Mothers’ Club season 1 coming to Netflix?

The first episode of Green Mothers’ Club will make its Netflix debut on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022.

There will be a total of 16 episodes released over the course of eight weeks until the series finale on Thursday, May 26th, 2022.

The episode run times are approximately 60 minutes.

Green Mothers’ Club Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Green Mothers’ Club will first be broadcast on the South Korean cable television network jTBC before eventually arriving on Netflix.

Episode Episode Release Date 1 April 6th 2 April 7th 3 April 13th 4 April 14th 5 April 20th 6 April 21st 7 April 27th 8 April 28th 9 May 4th 10 May 5th 11 May 11th 12 May 12th 13 May 18th 14 May 19th 15 May 25th 16 May 26th

What is the plot of Green Mothers’ Club?

The synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

When five mothers meet at their children’s elementary school, they become fast friends as they help each other through the struggles of motherhood, and find their connection growing beyond solidarity to become a true friendship through all of life’s troubles.

Who are the cast members of Green Mothers’ Club?

The only actress to make her Netflix debut is Lee Yo Won.

However, the other four leading ladies have yet to star in the main role of a Netflix Original, and we can’t wait to see them in action.

Below is the full cast of Green Mothers’ Club:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lee Eun Pyo Lee Yo Won Avengers Social Club | Night Light | 49 Days Byun Chun Hee Choo Ja Hyun My Unfamiliar Family | Beautiful World | Happy Together Seo Jin Ha Kim Gyu Ri The King’s Face | Cunning Single Lady | Loveholic Kim Young Mi Jang Hye Jin Birthcare Center | How to Buy a Friend | Crash Landing on You Park Yoon Joo Joo Min Kyung One Spring Night | Soul Mechanic | Jirisan Man Soo Yoon Gyun Ho All of Us Are Dead | Itaewon Class | The Crowned Clown Jae Woong Choi Jae Rim King of Mask Singer | Video Star | Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend Geon Woo Im Su Hyung Sweet Home | Sell Your Haunted House | Strangers from Hell Roy Roy *Debuting in Green Mother’s Club* Dong Seok Jung Ahi Birthcare Center | Mad for Each Other | Into the Ring Park Ye Park Ye Rin School 2021 | Delayed Justice | Sell Your Haunted House

Are you looking forward to the release of Green Mothers’ Club on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!