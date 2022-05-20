‘Love, Death and Robots’ Volume 3 Episode 6: Swarm Ending Explained

For anyone confused about the ending to the sixth episode of volume 3 of Love, Death and Robots then allow us to help! We’ll also be covering the remaining episodes of volume 3 of Love, Death, and Robots, but here is the ending explained to Swarm..

Two human scientists work to uncover the secrets of an ancient alien race, but soon pay the price when they attempt to use the alien’s secrets for humanity’s gain.

Ending Explained

In secret, Dr. Mirny and Dr. Afriel were experimenting with artificially made pheromones and began controlling some of the workers of the ancient hive. Their plan was to use the genetic information of an egg to create a brand new queen, which would create its own hive and be used to better humanity’s growing place in the galaxy.

Unbeknownst to the human pair, their attempt to enslave a new hive activated an ancient protocol in the hive, giving birth to an intelligent being named “Swarm” that enslaves the mind of Dr. Mirney, using her as a way to communicate with Dr. Afriel.

Swarm reveals that when the hive is under threat, an intelligent being like itself is born to combat the threat. Acknowledging the potential threat of humanity, Swarm has decided centuries ahead of time to take the fight to humanity before it can threaten the hive. In order to combat humanity, Swarm will breed humans to fight humans and delivers an ultimatum to Dr. Afriel to remain a living intelligent creature and breed with the Swarm-controlled Dr. Mirney, or die and be cloned anyway.

In the end, Dr. Afriel decides to go along with Swarm’s plan, potentially sealing humanity’s fate for good.

A Tragic Fate

The Swarm survived for millions of years thanks to being able to create an intelligent being that could lead them to victory. By breeding the very races they were threatened by they could raise them to combat their enemies without the risk of their queen being killed.

Dr. Afriel and the Swarm-controlled Dr. Mirney will be the progenitors of a brand new race of humans, one raised by the hive mind of Swarm. It’s a terribly tragic fate for Dr. Mirney who was a great supporter of the alien race, and only agreed to Dr. Afriel’s plot after much convincing, so to be one left without their humanity is a tragic twist of fate.

What were your thoughts on Swarm? Let us know in the comments below!