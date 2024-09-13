K-Dramas Netflix News and Previews

‘Love Untangled’ Netflix K-Drama Romance Film: Everything We Know So Far

The cast has been announced for Netflix's new romantic K-drama Love Untangled.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Love Untangled South Korean Romanctic Film Netflix

Picture: The cast members of Love Untangled – Netflix

Netflix has greenlit an exciting new romance K-drama film, Love Untangled, set in the late 90s. Centered on a student struggling to control her frizzy hair and her love life, she enlists the help of a handsome transfer student in her plan to confess to her crush. Filming gets underway soon, and we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Love Untangled on Netflix.

Love Untangled is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romance film directed by Namkoong Sun and written by Ji Chun Hee and Wang Doo Ri. The film is produced by bombaramfilm. 

What is the plot of Love Untangled?

It is set in 1998 and follows a student, Park Se-ri, who has always been frustrated with her curly hair and believes that if she has any hope of confessing her feelings to her crush, she must first conquer and straighten her hair. She enlists the help of Han Yun-seek, a transfer student, who gets swept up in Park Se-ri’s romantic venture.

Who are the cast members of Love Untangled?

Shin Eun-soo plays Park Se-ri. The actress has starred in supporting roles in Netflix Originals such as A Model Family and Do Sol Sol La La Sol, but this is her first leading role in a Netflix film.

Shin Eun Soo Love Untangled South Korean Romanctic Film Netflix

Picture: Shin Eun-soo in Do Sol Sol La La Sol – Netflix.

Gong Myoung plays Han Yun-seok. The actor was last seen on Netflix in the movie 20th Century Girl, where he played the guest tole of Jung Woo Ho. His last significant role on Netflix came back in 2019 in the popular K-drama Be Melodramatic. He will also star in the upcoming Netflix series Mercy for None.

Gong Myung Love Untangled South Korean Romanctic Film Netflix

Picture: Gong Myoung in Be Melodramatic – Netflix

Cha Woo-min plays Kim Hyeon. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix title, but not only is she starring in Love Untangled, but he will also star in the series Melo Movie in a supporting role. His role as Kim Hyeon is Park Se-ri’s crush and the most popular student in the school.

Cha Woo Min Love Untangled South Korean Romanctic Film Netflix

Picture: Cha Woo-min in Weak Hero Class – Playlist Studio

Youn Sang-hyun plays Baek Seong-rae. The actor’s first role was in the Netflix period K-drama Under the Queen’s Umbrella. His role as Baek Seong-rae is a classmate of Se-ri, a desk mate, and aids her in her crush confession plans.

Youn Sang Hyun Love Untangled South Korean Romanctic Film Netflix

Picture: Youn Sang-hyun in Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Kang Mi-na plays Ko In-jeong. The actress was recently seen in Welcome to Samdal-ri and has appeared in other K-dramas found on Netflix, such as Café Minamdang, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, and Hotel del Luna.

Kang Mi Na Love Untangled South Korean Romanctic Film Netflix

Picture: Kang Mi-na in My Roommate is a Gumiho – Drama House

What is the production status of Love Untangled?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

With the cast announced, it’s only a matter of time before production gets underway on Love Untangled.

When is Love Untangled coming to Netflix?

Filming is likely to get underway soon, and will take up the remainder of 2024, so a late 2025 or early 2026 release is most likely.

For now, we await official confirmation from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Love Untangled on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

Newest Articles - K-Dramas

'The Price of Confession' Netflix K-Drama: Filming Ongoing & 2025 Release Article Teaser Photo

'The Price of Confession' Netflix K-Drama: Filming Ongoing & 2025 Release
'Kill Bok Soon' Spin-Off 'Mantis' Filming Underway and New Cast Member Announced Article Teaser Photo

'Kill Bok Soon' Spin-Off 'Mantis' Filming Underway and New Cast Member Announced
'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2: September 2024 Netflix Release Date Confirmed Article Teaser Photo

'Gyeongseong Creature' Season 2: September 2024 Netflix Release Date Confirmed
New K-Dramas on Netflix in September 2024 Article Teaser Photo

New K-Dramas on Netflix in September 2024

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

‘The Whirlwind’ K-Drama Coming to Netflix in June 2024

‘The Whirlwind’ K-Drama Coming to Netflix in June 2024

‘Squid Game’ Season 2: December 2024 Netflix Release Date Confirmed

‘Squid Game’ Season 2: December 2024 Netflix Release Date Confirmed

All 15+ Canceled Netflix Original Shows in 2024

All 15+ Canceled Netflix Original Shows in 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024

Anime Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

Anime Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond