‘Manifest’ Leaving Hulu and Peacock After Netflix Revives for Season 4

Netflix will be the exclusive streaming home of Manifest in the coming weeks as removal notices have begun showing on both Peacock and Hulu.

It’s been a busy few months for Manifest fans. After the season 3 finale, a shock cancelation from NBC led to a chain of events which eventually led to Netflix picking up the show for a fourth and final supersized season which was announced on August 28th, 2021.

Alongside that announcement came some smaller details about the streaming status of the show. We know for example that seasons 1-3 will come to Netflix outside of the United States and Canada (who are both streaming all three seasons at the time of publishing) later in 2021.

The show has also continued to reside on Peacock and Hulu who have essentially served as catch-up services for Manifest to this date. Now likely departing earlier than originally expected, season 3 will depart both Hulu and Peacock later in September 2021.

For those watching season 3 of Manifest on Peacock, you have until September 20th, 2021 to do so and for those on Hulu you have until September 21st.

You can see the expiry notices on the screen captures of the Peacock and Hulu apps below (h/t @LetterkennyFD on Twitter for providing these).





This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise or a great loss (unless you don’t have a Netflix subscription of course!) given that Netflix is home to all three seasons but this news does mean that it’ll now be the exclusive streaming home to all three seasons.

Streaming services in other regions have also begun showing removal dates although not quite as soon as Hulu and Peacock. In the United Kingdom, we reported that NowTV and Sky are set to see the series depart on November 7th, 2021. Whether this is when seasons 1-3 come to Netflix internationally isn’t known. There could be some overlap like we saw for the US.

Are you watching Manifest on Peacock or Hulu and will miss out on watching? Let us know in the comments.