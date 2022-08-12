Manifest Season 4: Everything We Know About The Final Netflix Season

A final supersized final season of Manifest is coming exclusively to Netflix globally. In honor of the upcoming season, welcome to our very own supersized preview for Manifest, digging into everything we know and what we’re expecting from season 4 of Manifest.

This is a long preview and will be going into a lot of detail about the fourth season of Manifest. If you’re just looking for the headlines. Here’s the top points you need to know:

Everything We Know So Far About Manifest Season 4

Key details about Manifest season 4 on Netflix

There’s a lot we already know about Manifest season 4 so let’s run through some of the key details about the new season:

Season 4 will consist of 20 episodes however will release in 2 or more parts.

The first part will arrive on Netflix in late 2022 (reportedly in November 2022 – more on this in a second)

Netflix will release the fourth season exclusively globally.

Netflix will acquire global rights to the previous three seasons, although it’ll roll out slowly worldwide.

Hulu and Peacock will lose the show in late September 2021.

Season 4 will be the final season of Manifest.

Jeff Rake will continue showrunning duties for the final season.

Executive producers for the new season include Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, and Len Goldstein.

Warner Brothers Television, Compari Entertainment, Netflix Productions, and Universal Television are the production companies behind the show.

According to Puck News, the budget for each episode is increasing by a million each from $4 to $5 million.

Filming on the first half of Manifest season 4 concluded in April 2022 and is rumored to be coming in November 2022 (albeit not globally).

First Look at Manifest Season 4

We got our very first look at Manifest season 4 at Netflix’s Geeked Week, a week where Netflix gets to show off some of its upcoming shows and movies.

Our first look clip, lasting just over 2 minutes, shows Melissa Roxburgh (who plays Michaela Stone) headed to a dockyard outside New York to investigate a container. She heads through the yard undetected and eventually stumbles on a stowaway in a container with something etched into his arm and then the clip ends.

The Road to Manifest Season 4 on Netflix

Before we look to the future, let’s look at the road to Manifest season 4 on Netflix.

Manifest’s story began in 2018 when Flight 828 took off in the pilot episode on NBC. The series gripped viewers being the 9th top-rated show on NBC that season. NBC ordered a second and a third season however, viewership had dropped substantially over time.

Season 1 reportedly had 12.61 million viewers on average, dropping by over half when season 3 began airing.

In the summer of 2021, the writing was on the wall for Manifest; this is where the timeline with Netflix begins.

NBC canceled the show shortly after Manifest’s season 3 finale aired on June 10th, 2021. In a likely last effort ditch to give the show some more exposure, Warner Brothers Television (who is the main owner of the show) licensed seasons 1-2 to Netflix on June 10th, 2021 as we first reported.

Once the show’s first two seasons dropped on Netflix in both the United States and Canada, the show took off. Netflix’s top 10s were the first early indication that the show resonated with dominating the lists for weeks.

As of September 17th, 2021, the show has placed in the US top 10s for 94 days and 78 days in Canada.

Many articles sprung up about how Manifest was the biggest show in the US for the summer (although that’s been disputed) it was enough to get the ball rolling on conversations for a revival.

Since the revival of the show, Netflix has revealed that between June 27th and September 12th, seasons 1-3 was watched at least 214,520,000 million hours just in the United States and Canada.

After weeks and months of back and forth (and plenty of insider notes that talks were ongoing courtesy of Deadline) a deal was eventually struck and a supersized final season was announced on August 28th, 2021.

The third season was added to Netflix US on August 21st, 2021 with Canada shortly following afterwards.

An in-depth piece from The Hollywood Reporter provides more context surrounding the cancelation and renewal and revealed that 25 million had checked out the show on Netflix within 28 days.

When looking at renewal, some of the key sticking points for Netflix were picking up the global rights and making sure the cast could come back with the majority of the cast’s contracts had expired.

That’s where we move into what we know so far about season 4 of Manifest.

Manifest Season 4 Cast: Who’s returning and who’s new?

One of the big issues surrounding renewal as we stated above was getting the cast on board.

In an interview with AllYourScreens ahead of the Netflix renewal, Jeff Rake when asked about the cast contracts said:

“In the weeks following the cancellation, the studio asked for the actors for a several week extension so they could shop around and see whether anyone wanted to pick up the show. And all of the actors were kind enough to do for a couple of more weeks. And then we got to a point where no one was immediately stepping up, and at this point, those contracts have expired. So right now, those actors are out there as free agents. So that’s just one more hurdle we would have to overcome should we find our partner to continue producing the show.”

Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, and Melissa Roxburgh were the first two cast members to be confirmed to return.

On September 9th, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, and Holly Taylor were confirmed to return. In addition, Ty Doran was promoted to season regular.

On September 10th, it was reported that Daryl Edwards who plays NSA director Robert Vance was promoted to series regular.

The key departure for the show thus far has been Jack Messina, who played the role of Cal. That’s despite the fact it was reported that Cal was negotiating to return.

Although Matt Long originally had a scheduling conflict because of his appearance in a new NBC pilot, Getaway. TVLine reported that Matt Long will be in the fourth season, with Jeff Rake telling the outlet him returning will allow “Zeke to complete his Manifest journey just as originally intended.”

Alexis Suarez will return to play the role of Alonzo. Ben Livingston will return as Kenneth Meyer.

Some of the new smaller members you’ll see in season 4 include:

Perry Strong as Captain Kevin Fahey

NaTonia Monét as Detective Price

Aaron Smallwood Jr. as Registry Uniformed Officer

Dan Matteucci as a Lawyer

Breton Tyner-Bryan as an untitled cop

Charles Massey as Security Guard

Sabastian Betts as 828 Officer

In late April 2022, the RenewManifest Twitter handle shared several picks of the “Eden Twins,” which will feature in season 4.

New Characters to Feature in Season 4 of Manifest

Thanks to numerous casting grids, we can confirm several new characters that will feature in season 4.

Henry Kim – “Asian male between the ages of 50-80 years of age. The character must appear frail and thin and speak English with a noticeable accent. The character was one of the passengers of flight 828 who returns to Singapore where he is detained after miraculously returning. He undergoes a military tribunal due to fear and suspicion of passengers rising. He is later executed by the Singaporean government. Michaela Stone learns of his death from Captain Kate Bowers, and his death is one of the deciding factors in her deciding to quit her job.”

– “Asian male between the ages of 50-80 years of age. The character must appear frail and thin and speak English with a noticeable accent. The character was one of the passengers of flight 828 who returns to Singapore where he is detained after miraculously returning. He undergoes a military tribunal due to fear and suspicion of passengers rising. He is later executed by the Singaporean government. Michaela Stone learns of his death from Captain Kate Bowers, and his death is one of the deciding factors in her deciding to quit her job.” Kyle Boyd – Another passenger on Flight 828. Indigenous from the Hopi Tribe and white.

– Another passenger on Flight 828. Indigenous from the Hopi Tribe and white. Tela and June -Two minor characters. Tela is an Indigenous from the Shinnecock Indian Nation and June is an Indigenous from the Hopi Tribe and “infirmed in a hospital bed”.

Manifest Season 4 Episode Titles and Directors

No episode titles have been revealed just yet although we did get a first look at the “Blue Revision” of episode 401 which was shared with the infamous glasses known to long-time fans of the show.

Episode 401 – Touch and Go – Written by Jeff Rake and Simran Baidwan – Directed by Romeo Tirone.

Episode 402 – TBD – Written by TBD – Directed by Dean White

Episode 403 – TBD – Written by TBD – Directed by SJ Main Munoz

Episode 407 – TBD – Written by Ezra W. Nachman & Darika Fuhrmann – Directed by Josh Dallas

Episode 408 – TBD – Written by TBD – Directed by Erica Watson

Episode 414 – Fata Morgana – Written by MW Cartozian Wilson and Ryan Martinez – Directed by Claire Fowler

Josh Dallas is notably going to be directing an episode (specifically episode 7) of Manifest season 4.

Erica Watson, who has worked on Snowpiercer, Krypton, The L Word: Generation Q, and Power Book II: Ghost is set to make her directorial debut on Manifest this season.

Why Netflix is finishing the show and not continuing it beyond season 4

One question you may have is why Netflix is renewing the show simply to only give it a single season (which could be construed as Netflix simply renewing and instantly canceling).

According to the aforementioned Hollywood Reporter article Jeff Rake “presented Netflix executives with three different options to wrap up the show” which were “A two-hour movie, a six-episode limited series or full season.”

Many will know Jeff Rake originally planned the show to run for 6 seasons, and Netflix’s expanded season will get the show relatively close.

When will Manifest season 4 be on Netflix globally?

Manifest Season 4 is not going to be on Netflix all at once. Not only will it release in two halves, but it also won’t drop on Netflix globally all at once.

Jeff Rake, responding to Stephen King on Twitter, suggested on Twitter that November 2022 is currently the working release date for Manifest season 4 (at least a first volume).

That release date in late 2022 will only apply to those who have access to seasons 1-3.

Since last summer, we’ve seen the show slowly roll out across a bunch of new regions, including a big batch who received Manifest on January 1st, 2022, including:

Australia

Greece

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Lithuania

Malaysia

Philippines

Russia

Singapore

South Africa

Switzerland

Thailand

The Netherlands (only seasons 1-2)

Ukraine

More Netflix regions received seasons 1-3 of Manifest on July 1st, 2022. Those included:

Japan

Portugal

Poland

India

France

Romania

South Korea

Spain

Belgium

Brazil (added on July 15th)

Czech Republic

Hungary

Germany

Netflix US and Canada will debut the new season first (which is set to be in late 2022), with any other regions that pick up the show’s first three seasons this year.

Where is Manifest Season 4 in Production?

Current production status: Filming (Last updated: November 2021)

The series fourth season has filmed in two halves (reflecting the two halves on Netflix).

Season 4 Volume 1 was filmed between November 18th, 2021 to April 20th, 2022.

Season 4 Volume 2 is filming between June 13th, 2022 through October 31st, 2022.

Shortly after its renewal at Netflix, Jeff Rake told EW regarding production:

“I’m hopeful that cameras are rolling in November or December latest. We’re going to work as fast as we can while still keeping an eye on quality control, because we want to get episodes to everyone as soon as possible. We also want them to be excellent. It might take a minute for a brand-new batch of episodes to show up in people’s homes, but it’s going to be worth the wait.”

In early October 2021, we got word that production was scheduled to begin in November 2021. It’ll be filmed entirely in New York again, with much of the production taking place at Silver Cup Studios.

Pre-production started in October 2021 with Empire State Grips posting that they were beginning to prepare for filming with an Instagram post with the caption “We are doing a thing again.”

On November 18th, Jeff Rake released the first picture from the Manifest set and confirmed that the show was back in production.

Filming took a short break over Christmas and is expected to run throughout much of 2022. According to a report from SBJCT (h/t NetflixLife), filming is largely expected to wrap in late 2022, with Ginnifer Goodwin saying:

“I adore Manifest, but I’m ready for my husband to come home from NYC. He’ll wrap the series in late 2022 and we are craving a vacation.”

According to Variety Insight, filming is tentatively set to wrap on September 20th, 2022 but given the length of production, that’s certainly subject to change.

On January 30th, 2022, Jeff Rake was asked to provide an update on filming and the fourth season where he replied:

“Picking up the pieces. Forging ahead. The clock ticking.”

In April 2022, Holly Taylor who plays Angelina confirmed on Instagram that the first half of the final season had wrapped.

“First half of the final season of Manifest is in the can. Now, a little break before we wrap it up. Enjoy it Manifam.”

Thanks to many behind-the-scenes teases from both cast and crew, we’re able to compile some of our favorite released so far:

