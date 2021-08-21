‘Manifest’ Season 3 Is Now on Netflix US & Coming Soon to Netflix Canada

Manifest has quickly become one of the biggest new items for Netflix in recent months thanks to seasons 1-2 coming to Netflix during the cancelation. We’ll touch on season 4 hopes below but if you’re looking for when season 3 of Manifest it’s now available on Netflix in the United States and coming soon to Netflix CA.

Now a quick TL;DR before we dive, no date has been announced yet (for the United States anyway) but we can make an educated guess and we will keep this post updated as and when we learn more so keep it bookmarked.

Manifest, for those not familiar, is the NBC show distributed by Warner Brothers Television. The premise of the show follows a plane that goes missing mysteriously but rocks up five years later.

As we first reported, Manifest arrived on Netflix in both the United States and Canada on June 10th, 2021. Since the arrival of both seasons to CA and the US, it’s shot straight to the top of the top 10s for every day since its inclusion to the Netflix library.

When will Season 3 of Manifest be on Netflix Canada?

Good news for Canadians!

You received Manifest seasons 1-2 at the same time as the United States and you’ll be getting the new season seemingly before the United States.

Manifest Season 3 was included in the August 2021 release schedule for Canada given to us by Netflix and is currently set to release on August 27th, 2021.

When will Manifest season 3 be on Netflix US?

Originally, we expected season 3 of Manifest to come to Netflix after leaving the likes of Peacock and Hulu however, with renewal talks ongoing, Netflix US has licensed season 3 much soon than expected.

Without any prior warning, season 3 of Manifest arrived on Netflix in the US on August 21st, 2021.

Will there be a season 4 of Manifest? Could Netflix save the show?

There’s still hope of a revival at Netflix despite being canceled by NBC as we document in our full Manifest season 4 article. As of July 30th, the revival talks are reportedly still ongoing.

Sadly, Manifest was one of a number of NBC shows to get axed this year. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Good Girls and Debris were all NBC casualties.

As to whether Netflix could save the show, despite plenty of rumors suggesting Netflix is still evaluating bringing it back, the road to renewal is faced with a big uphill battle. It’s worth noting that Netflix hasn’t revived a show from another network since 2018 despite plenty of fan campaigns too. As we point out in the above article, Netflix only has two regions licensed right now. We know that Netflix typically likes its Originals to be global.

My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

The last update with regards to renewal talks came on August 18th, with Deadline reporting that the series is getting closer to resurrection with Netflix currently making deals with the cast and writers.

That’s all we have for now, we’ll keep you posted as to when season 3 of Manifest will be on Netflix.