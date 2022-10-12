Netflix Top 10 Report: ‘The Midnight Club’, ‘DAHMER’, and ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending October 9th, 2022. Netflix updates its top 10 stats page weekly with 40 new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past 7 days. If you want to browse the top 10 hourly data easily, visit our tool. Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from October 3rd to October 9th, 2022, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. DAHMER is (still) a monster.

After 19 days of availability, DAHMER is now the 2nd biggest English-language show on Netflix per the hours viewed metric during its launch period, with more than 700 million hours viewed.

It’s got quite a long way to reach Stranger Things 4 (and spoiler alert: it won’t), but we can’t keep comparing the two and the other big Netflix shows over their launch period using our CVE metric.

Here is how it goes :

On this graph, we can see the two trajectories, whether they’re new or returning series.

The returning series tend to have more hours viewed upfront and slowly erode through time, whereas the new series launch quite low and soar during the second week and those that follow.

So, right now, DAHMER might still catch up with Stranger Things 4 using the CVE metric, but ultimately it might end up a bit short, around the 95 million CVE mark.

2. The Midnight Club flopped in its first weekend.

A new series by Mike Flanagan is always something to look out for, but with The Midnight Club, he struck out (although there are signs of recovery in week 2).

With only 2.1M CVE in three days, it’s one of the worst launches of a new Netflix series, just above Cowboy Bebop and Brand new Cherry Flavor, but only half of what Midnight Mass did a year ago.

As stated above, its pace is already showing signs of picking up in its second week, and it will have to if a second season is to be ordered.

3. Luckiest Girl Alive did an OK start.

The new thriller starring Mila Kunis made an OK start for its first weekend on Netflix.

It landed a 22.5 million CVE in its opening weekend. It’s not a blockbuster per Netflix standards, but it fits comfortably with other Netflix films with no A-list star around the 20M CVE mark, and in doing so, it probably did the numbers it sets out to do.

On that note, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (the new Ryan Murphy/Blumhouse Stephen King adaptation) did OK, too, with 20M CVE during its first 5 days. That puts the movie on par with the launch of Freida Pint’s Intrusion, which was released for Halloween 2021 (19.7M CVE).

4. Is the United States warming up to international series?

One of Netflix’s big bets is to make its international series travel and especially in the US, a territory not usually fond of dubbed series.

Sure, Squid Game, Lupin, and Money Heist did great in the US, but this week, two International series are in the US Top 10.

The first one is The Empress, which we talked about last week and High Water, the Polish series that was the main European release of last week.

With that help from the US territory, the series made the best launch of any European new series released on a Wednesday with 10.5M CVE.

It’s too early to tell if that trend will continue, but it’s certainly encouraging from Netflix’s point of view, as International series are usually cheaper to produce. The next one to watch will be 1899 from the German creators of Dark. Netflix is betting big on it.