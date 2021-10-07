‘Manifest’ Season 4 Set to Begin Filming in November 2021

It’s been a couple of months since we got word Netflix would be reviving Manifest for a supersized fourth and final season and now it looks like pre-production and production is due to get underway with numerous production schedules citing that the series is due to begin filming in November.

For those unaware, Netflix revived Manifest from its former network NBC who passed the fourth season. After being added to Netflix over the summer, it quickly became a hit which led to weeks of negotiation and eventually a revival.

Up until now, we’ve only been given a broad fall 2021 film start date as confirmed in the first wave of posts surrounding the revival but thanks to numerous production schedules, it looks as though filming will get underway in November 2021. No specific date has been announced just yet.

ProductionWeekly goes on a step further and suggests the fourth season is set to film in New York which is where previous seasons have been filmed.

Season 3 of Manifest was notably filmed last November during the middle of the pandemic and notably when vaccines were not widely available. In an NYTimes piece, it gives us some insight into what filming conditions were like saying at the time “it is a little bit like playing Russian roulette, all the time.”

Notably on the set last year everyone had to wear masks and everyone was given “color-coded bracelets or lanyards” that marked what part of the crew they were in.

As to how strict filming procedures will be this year is unknown.

You can see some more behind the scenes (which is very rare to find for this show – hopefully Netflix allows fans more into the filmmaking process for season 4) via this clip below.

The series creator Jeff Rake has been largely inactive on Twitter since the announcement implying he’s hard at work alongside the other creative team in getting the pieces in place for season 4. His last public post was to celebrate the fact that Manifest had spent 100 days in the Netflix top 10s.

As always, we’ll keep you posted on all things Manifest as and when we get them. You can see everything we know so far about season 4 of Manifest in our big preview.